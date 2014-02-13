Feb 13 A U.S. judge on Wednesday temporarily
blocked a pharmacy from providing a compound execution drug to
Missouri jailers to use in the Feb. 26 lethal injection of
Michael Taylor, guilty in the death of a 15-year-old girl.
Missouri and several other U.S. states that have the death
penalty have increasingly been forced to look for alternate
drugs and sources of drugs for executions as pharmaceutical
companies have raised objections to their products being used in
capital punishment.
Some states have turned to so-called compounding pharmacies,
which produce small amounts of drugs by prescription and are not
regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, prompting
defense attorneys to question the quality of the drugs and
whether they could cause undue pain during an execution.
U.S. District Court Judge Terence Kern on Wednesday
afternoon granted a temporary restraining order preventing one
such pharmacy, The Apothecary Shoppe, from supplying compounded
pentobarbital to the Missouri Department of Corrections.
The order came after Taylor's attorneys argued in a federal
lawsuit filed in Tulsa, Oklahoma, this week that he could suffer
"severe, unnecessary, lingering and ultimately inhumane pain" if
the drug is used.
"This is not an acceptable method for carrying out
executions - to use an unlawful and dangerous drug - so we are
hoping to stop that from happening," Matthew Hellman, one of
Taylor's defense attorneys, told Reuters late on Wednesday.
The state has used compounded pentobarbital, a fast-acting
barbiturate, in its recent executions.
The lawsuit sought a restraining order as well as an
injunction preventing the pharmacy from delivering the drug for
Taylor's execution, Hellman said.
It was unclear whether the pharmacy had already delivered
the drug. An evidentiary hearing was set for Tuesday.
The increasing use of in some cases untested compounded
drugs has revived the debate over the death penalty in the
United States.
In Oklahoma, an inmate said he felt burning through his body
when the drugs used to kill him were injected during an
execution in early January. Taylor's attorneys cited the
Oklahoma case in their lawsuit, Hellman said.
