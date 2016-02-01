Vice Chairman of the U.S. Federal Reserve Board Stanley Fischer listens to questions during a Farewell Symposium on ultra low interest rates and challenges for central banks in Paris, France, in this January 12, 2016 file photo. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer/Files

NEW YORK The Federal Reserve's second-in-command said on Monday he is keen to figure out whether recent financial instability reflects something real, or merely the "animal spirits" of investors and markets.

Fed Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer, speaking in New York, said the central bank needs to wait and see whether the market volatility and uncertainty that kicked in around the turn of the year will hurt the U.S. economy.

The U.S. labour market is remarkably strong, he said, and inflation, while low, is not in an entirely different 'universe' from the Fed's 2-percent goal.

