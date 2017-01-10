Flooding, scandal to slow Peru 2017 growth to 3 pct -finance minister
May 30 Flooding and a wide-ranging corruption scandal will slow Peru's growth to 3 percent this year, the country's finance minister said on Tuesday.
WASHINGTON Jan 10 Richmond Federal Reserve President Jeffrey Lacker will retire from his post in October, the Richmond Fed said in a statement on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Jason Lange)
May 30 Flooding and a wide-ranging corruption scandal will slow Peru's growth to 3 percent this year, the country's finance minister said on Tuesday.
* Ebay inc. Prices $2.5 billion senior unsecured notes offering