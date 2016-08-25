(Fixes verb in first paragraph)

NEW YORK Aug 25 Interest rates on U.S. 30-year mortgages were unchanged in the latest week as benchmark Treasury yields have held in a tight trading range in advance of a speech from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen on Friday, mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac said on Thursday.

The average 30-year mortgage rate was 3.43 percent in the week ended Aug. 25 for a second straight week, Freddie Mac said in its latest mortgage rate survey. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and Dan Grebler)