BRIEF-Becton Dickinson to buy Bard for $24 billion
* Deal immediately accretive and expected to generate high single-digit accretion to adjusted EPS in fiscal year 2019 to Becton Dickinson
May 12 An explosion ripped through a New Hampshire home that was already in flames during an apparent shootout on Monday, local television footage showed.
The large explosion blew off part of the roof of the two-story house in suburban Brentwood, in the southern part of the state, according to video seen on WMUR-TV. The house was on fire at the time.
The state police referred all questions to the state attorney general's office. A representative at the attorney general's office was not immediately available for comment.
Prior to the explosion, members of the media were told to back away from the home because authorities said they might be in the line of fire, the station reported. (Reporting by Edith Honan; Editing by Richard Chang)
NEW YORK, April 23 Becton Dickinson and Co will acquire C R Bard Inc in a $24 billion deal that will give shareholders of the target about 15 percent of the combined entity, the two medical technology companies said on Sunday.