WASHINGTON, March 23 Republican U.S.
Representative Mo Brooks said he believed up to 40 Republicans
still opposed their party's healthcare legislation on Thursday,
while the chairman of the House of Representatives Ways and
Means committee said he was not sure when a vote would be taken.
"In my judgment right now there are probably about 30 or 40
'no' votes on the Republican side," Brooks, a member of the
conservative Freedom Caucus, said on MSNBC. Ways and Means
Committee Chairman Kevin Brady said he believed Republicans were
getting closer to a measure they could agree on.
"I don't know the timing on this, but I know we are getting
very close," Brady said on Fox News. "I know we still have work
to do to make sure members' concerns are heard."
(Reporting by Doina Chiacu and Mohammad Zargham; Editing by
Chizu Nomiyama)