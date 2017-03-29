(Adds additional details, quotes, oil prices, recasts lead)
By David Gaffen
March 29 U.S. gasoline stocks and distillate
stockpiles dropped sharply last week as refinery runs jumped,
while crude inventories grew less than anticipated, a relief for
those hoping for a long-anticipated drawdown in petroleum
stocks, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.
Crude inventories rose 867,000 barrels in the
week ending March 24, compared with analysts' expectations for
an increase of 1.4 million barrels. Total inventories were
nearly 534 million barrels, EIA data shows, a record.
Gasoline and distillate stockpiles
were down more than expected as refinery run rates increased,
giving some hope as the energy industry reaches the end of
refinery maintenance season and as driving demand is expected to
rise.
"A little surprised by the magnitude of refined product
draws, but gratified," said Keith Barnett, senior vice president
at ARM Energy in Houston. "These stats help take away the
bearish pall that has been cast over the crude market."
Gasoline stocks fell 3.7 million barrels, compared with
expectations for a 1.9-million barrel drop, while distillate
stockpiles, which includes diesel and heating oil, were down 2.5
million barrels, versus analyst expectations for a 1.2 million
barrel decline, the EIA said.
"The large decline in gasoline inventories was notable
because it came despite merely decent demand," said John
Kilduff, partner at energy hedge fund Again Capital in New York.
U.S. energy prices rose after the data, led by gasoline RBOB
futures which rose 2 percent to a three-week high of
$1.6669 a gallon by 10:54 a.m. EDT (1554 GMT).
Crack spreads, a measure of refining margins, also
increased, as product inventories have been declining more
quickly than crude stocks.
U.S. crude futures rose 1.5 percent to $49.09 a
barrel.
At the end of last week, gasoline stocks sat at 240 million
barrels, and have fallen 7.5 percent over the last six weeks.
Refinery crude runs rose 425,000 barrels per
day as utilization rates gained 1.9 percentage
points to 89.3 percent of total capacity, the EIA data showed.
Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub
fell 220,000 barrels, EIA said.
U.S. crude imports dropped by 543,000 bpd.
