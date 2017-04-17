Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a meeting with his Senegalese counterpart Mankeur Ndiaye in Moscow, Russia, April 17, 2017. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday that Moscow could not accept North Korea's "reckless nuclear actions" but said he hoped the United States would not take any unilateral action against Pyongyang.

Lavrov warned against anyone responding to North Korea's behaviour by "breaking international law."

In televised comments, he also said that Russia was ready to restore relations with Washington and would judge U.S. President Donald Trump's readiness to do the same by his statements.

