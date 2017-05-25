WASHINGTON May 25 U.S. lawmakers introduced
legislation on Thursday seeking to stop at least a portion of
President Donald Trump's sale of weapons to Saudi Arabia.
Republican Rand Paul and Democrats Chris Murphy and Al
Franken introduced a resolution of disapproval in the Senate to
force a vote on whether to block part of the sale.
The Senate Foreign Relations Committee received formal
notice of the pending sale on May 19.
The Arms Export Control Act of 1976 allows a senator to
force a vote on an arms sale, once Congress is formally notified
of plans to go ahead. The same three senators introduced a
similar resolution last year seeking to block the sale of $1.15
billion of tanks and other equipment to Saudi Arabia. That
measure was defeated overwhelmingly.
Saudi Arabia was the first stop on Trump's first
international trip this week, and he marked the visit by
announcing the arms deal in Riyadh on May 20. Saudi Arabia
agreed to by $110 billion of U.S. arms, with options running as
high as $350 billion over 10 years.
The lawmakers aim to block about $500 million of the sale,
the portion including precision-guided munitions and other
offensive weapons.
"Given Saudi Arabia's past support of terror, poor human
rights record, and questionable tactics in its war in Yemen,
Congress must carefully consider and thoroughly debate if
selling them billions of dollars of arms is in our best national
security interest at this time," Paul said in a statement.
Members of the U.S. House of Representatives also took
action on the planned sale on Thursday. Republican
Representative Ted Yoho and Democrat Ted Lieu wrote to the
chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee asking for a
hearing to review the sale of precision-guided munitions to
Riyadh.
Democratic President Barack Obama's administration suspended
the planned sale of precision-guided munitions in December
because of concerns over the Saudi-led military campaign in
Yemen and civilian casualties.
But Trump has said he wants to encourage international
weapons sales as a way to create jobs in the United States.
