NEW YORK Oct 26 The credit quality of U.S.
states is dropping as a result of flagging revenue growth, even
as the national economy continues to expand, according to a
report due on Wednesday from global investment management firm
Conning Inc.
The firm lowered its outlook on the state municipal sector
to declining from stable in its bi-annual examination of states,
as tax revenues turned negative, reserves fell and expenditures
grew.
"The biggest driving factor is the reversal in state revenue
growth that we've seen over the last six months," Managing
Director Paul Mansour told Reuters.
State tax revenues fell 0.7 percent to $493.8 billion in the
first six months of 2016 - the first extended decline since the
Great Recession, Mansour's report said, citing U.S. Census
Bureau data.
Depressed oil prices and lower corporate profits are
contributing factors to the downward pressure on revenues, the
report said. In the near term, revenues were down even more, by
2.5 percent during the second quarter of 2016.
The downward trajectory is a setback for a sector that had
finally seemed to find some footing, after the recession
prompted several years of belt tightening and austerity among
many states.
In a report on Tuesday, S&P Global Ratings said state tax
revenue growth remains subdued and is expected to slow in fiscal
2017. Nationally, S&P forecasts real GDP to rise by 1.5 percent
in 2016 over last year.
Spending is also weighing on state budgets. Expenditures
have risen for six straight years, Conning said, driven by
Medicaid, pension contributions and personnel costs.
Political gridlock and weakening reserves are also clouding
state fiscal outlooks. Pressure persists in energy-producing
states, including Kentucky and West Virginia, while Alaska and
North Dakota plan to make large reserve drawdowns, Mansour said.
Some states have improved, however. Michigan has kept costs
under control and been aided by the recovery of the auto
industry, while New Hampshire had the lowest unemployment rate
in the country at 2.9 percent in September.
