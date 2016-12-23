US STOCKS-Wall St dips as energy, financials weaken
* Dow down 0.23 pct, S&P 500 down 0.10 pct, Nasdaq down 0.12 pct (Update to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
Dec 23 U.S. stocks opened little changed in what appeared to be a quiet session on Friday as investors geared up for the Christmas holiday.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 9.99 points, or 0.05 percent, at 19,908.89.
The S&P 500 was down 0.38 points, or 0.01 percent, at 2,260.58.
The Nasdaq Composite was down 2.99 points, or 0.05 percent, at 5,444.43. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.13 pct, S&P 0.05 pct, Nasdaq 0.04 pct (Update to early afternoon)