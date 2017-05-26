* Futures down: Dow 17 pts, S&P 2.5 pts, Nasdaq 4 pts
May 26 U.S. stock index futures were little
changed on Friday, coming off six straight days of gains and
ahead of data that is likely to show the economy grew slightly
more than previously thought in the first quarter.
* A second reading on the gross domestic product is expected
to show the economy grew at a 0.9 percent pace between January
and March, slightly higher than the 0.7 percent growth estimated
earlier. The data is due at 8:30 a.m. ET (1230 GMT).
* While recent economic data has been mixed, with data
showing a dip in consumer spending and sentiment, a surge in
business investment and wage growth suggests activity will
regain momentum as the year progresses.
* Earlier this week, minutes from the Federal Reserve's May
meeting showed the central bank's policymakers believed the
economic slowdown was transitory and indicated they were on
track to raise interest rates next month.
* A report at 10 a.m. ET is expected to show that a final
reading on consumer sentiment index in May dipped to 97.5 from a
preliminary reading of 97.7.
* The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite closed at
record highs on Thursday, following gains in the consumer
discretionary sector after strong reports from retailers.
* Wall Street's six-day winning streak is its longest since
February, buoyed by a strong earnings season. First-quarter
reports at S&P 500 companies are estimated to have risen the
most since 2011, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
* However, with stocks at record levels and second-quarter
earnings more than a month away, analysts say the market needs
to see progress on President Donald Trump's pro-growth policies,
for the market to make further meaningful gains.
* Trump, who is on his maiden presidential foreign visit,
has been embroiled in a political turmoil back home in relation
to the firing of the FBI chief and his campaign's Russia ties.
* Trading on Friday could be muted, with investors taking to
the sidelines ahead of a long weekend due to the Memorial Day
holiday on Monday.
* Among stocks, shares of GameStop fell 4.7 percent
to $22.50 in premarket trading, as the videogames and gaming
consoles retailer left its full-year earnings forecast unchanged
after quarterly profit beat estimates.
* Big Lots was up 5.1 percent at $50.85 after the
discount retailer raised its full-year profit forecast.
Futures snapshot at 6:56 a.m. ET:
* Dow e-minis were down 17 points, or 0.08 percent,
with 16,102 contracts changing hands.
* S&P 500 e-minis were down 2.5 points, or 0.1
percent, with 107,928 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 4 points, or 0.07
percent, on volume of 22,055 contracts.
