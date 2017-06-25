(Repeats story first published Friday with no changes to text)
By Caroline Valetkevitch and Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, June 23 Heading into second-quarter
earnings season, investors are looking for a continuation of
strong U.S. company results to justify high stock valuations,
now trading near their loftiest levels since 2004.
However, drilling a hole into that hopeful scenario is the
current bear market in oil prices and an economy showing signs
of growth below the pace expected earlier in the year.
"A lot of the expectation for a recovery in earnings is
predicated on oil prices being around $47-$50 a barrel," said
Hugh Johnson, chief investment officer of Hugh Johnson Advisors
LLC in Albany, New York. "So if you don't get those numbers, you
don't get the strong earnings the stock market needs. This is
not trivial stuff. It creates a lot of uncertainty and
volatility in forecasts."
U.S. crude futures have been pressured lower by a
supply glut. They've averaged over $48 per barrel so far this
quarter, but traded around $43 on Friday and are down more than
20 percent from February, when they hit an 18-month high.
U.S. stocks are in the ninth year of a bull run which has
been fueled of late by bets on pro-growth policies from U.S.
President Donald Trump. However, with the timetable for reforms
stretching further into the future, earnings are seen as a
critical support for stock prices.
With indexes near record highs, there is speculation among
Wall Street analysts about whether a correction is due.
Earnings expectations have dropped for 10 of 11 industry
groups since early April, with only industrials looking better
than they did then.
The benchmark S&P 500 stock index as a whole is expected to
deliver 7.9 percent profit growth, down from 15.3 percent in the
first quarter, and below the 10.2 percent forecast in April,
Thomson Reuters data shows.
On Thursday, Nike will be the first Dow component to
report earnings for the most recent quarter. The season heats up
in the second week of July.
Technology earnings are seen posting double-digit growth,
helped by gains in semiconductor companies, and financials are
close behind with estimated 8.1-percent profit growth.
While lower energy prices can help some sectors such as
industrials and transports, as well as boosting consumer
sentiment, high expectations for energy earnings growth mean any
stumble will be felt broadly.
Energy sector profits are seen up a whopping 683 percent
from a year ago, when many companies posted losses, according to
Thomson Reuters data. Without energy, profit growth estimates
drop to 4.8 percent for the quarter.
Expectations for the sector will probably have to come down
for the second half of the year if low oil prices persist, said
David Joy, chief market strategist at Ameriprise Financial in
Boston.
"The one wild card right now is the price of oil.
Expectations that are baked into full-year forecasts assume a
higher price for oil certainly than we have now," he said.
Energy has been the weakest performing sector so far this
year, with the S&P energy index down near 15 percent.
OVER-OPTIMISTIC FORECASTS?
The drop in oil prices notwithstanding, some analysts have
cautioned that Wall Street has been too optimistic about overall
earnings.
Michael Purves, chief global strategist at Weeden & Co, cut
his 2017 S&P 500 earnings estimates from $127 to $116, below the
$131.51 consensus, as economic growth and inflation are not as
high as expected.
"I'm looking for CEOs to start taking down their forecasts
for the year," Purves said.
In fact, the Citigroup U.S. economic surprise index
, a gauge of economic data compared to expectations,
this month fell near a six-year low.
An Atlanta Federal Reserve model recently forecast
second-quarter economic growth coming in at a 2.9-percent
annualized pace, down from a previous 3.2 percent.
Another hurdle for earnings growth: declining corporate
buybacks.
"Over the past two years, more than 20 percent of S&P 500
issues have given at least a 4 percent tailwind for (earnings
per share) via reduced share counts," Howard Silverblatt, senior
index analyst at S&P Dow Jones Indices, said in a note.
For the first quarter of 2017, that rate fell to 14.8
percent of companies, and there are indications of "even less
support" in the second quarter, he said.
