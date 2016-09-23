Sept 22 Four U.S. steel producers will file
petitions with the U.S. Commerce Department charging Chinese
producers with diverting shipments through Vietnam to avoid
American import tariffs, a law firm representing one of the
domestic producers said on Thursday.
ArcelorMittal USA, Nucor Corp, AK Steel
Holdings Corp and United States Steel Corp are
filing the petition, said Kelley Drye & Warren LLP, the law firm
representing ArcelorMittal.
The U.S. Commerce Department last week set preliminary
antidumping duties ranging from 63.86 percent to 76.64 percent
on stainless steel sheet and strip imports from China after
preliminary findings showed the imports were being dumped in the
U.S. market at below fair value.
The petition alleges that Chinese producers diverted their
steel shipments to Vietnam "immediately" after the duties were
imposed.
According to the petition, Chinese steelmakers sent their
shipments to Vietnam, where they were modified to make them
corrosion-resistant, and then sent them to the United States by
paying Vietnam's U.S. tariff rate, which is lower than for
China.
The U.S. producers are requesting the agency to inquire into
the issue and suspend imports of corrosion-resistant steel and
cold-rolled steel imported from Vietnam, said the statement from
Kelley Drye & Warren.
"This type of behavior is becoming more frequent, so it is
important that the U.S. Government send a strong message that
circumvention of our trade laws will not be tolerated," the law
firm said, citing a counsel for domestic petitioners.
Nucor is being represented by law firm Wiley Rein LLP, AK
Steel by King & Spalding LLP, and United States Steel by Quinn
Emanuel LLP.
