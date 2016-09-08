NEW YORK, Sept 8 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - More than
1,000 women and girls have been apparent victims of sex
trafficking in illicit cantinas in the United States that
largely operate beyond the reach of law enforcement, the
anti-slavery group Polaris said on Thursday.
Half of the trafficking cases in cantinas arose in Houston,
Texas, a city near the Mexican border with a large Latino
population, Polaris said in a study tracking calls to its
trafficking hotlines from over the past decade.
Cantinas, social gathering spots popular in Latino
communities, may disguise the cost of commercial sex in very
high drink prices, and women are forced to flirt and drink with
patrons, the study's author Tessa Couture told the Thomson
Reuters Foundation.
Cantinas also may limit who enters and may not be open to
the general public, the report said.
Overall, hotlines run by Polaris got reports of 201 cases of
sex and labor trafficking, involving 1,300 potential victims at
cantinas and bars in 20 U.S. states from 2007 to 2016.
More than half the victims were underage, it said.
At one illicit cantina in Houston, some victims were forced
to have sex as often as 50 times a day, it said. The cantina
owner, convicted of sex trafficking, conspiracy and other
charges, was sentenced to life in prison earlier this year.
While cases of trafficking in brothels have been the subject
of high-profile prosecutions, only a small number of
prosecutions have focused on cantinas, mostly in Houston, the
report said.
Cases can be hard to investigate and prosecute because
traffickers and owners may hide their ownership of cantinas or
liquor licenses, and because victims are too scared to testify
in court, afraid that traffickers will retaliate by hurting
their families, Polaris said.
"Those organized crime networks reaching back into Mexico
and Central America are very real. People know that there's a
very real possibility their families will be hurt," Couture
said.
Many traffickers are involved in drug cartels or gangs, and
victims often were lured to the United States with job offers or
other false promises, Polaris said.
Both traffickers and victims in the illicit cantinas tended
to be from Mexico or Central America, it said.
The women and girls are intimidated by threats and abuse or
forced into deep debt, and most reported being kept isolated,
confined and monitored by their traffickers, the report said.
Of those who escaped, a third were helped by potential
buyers of sex who found out the victim's circumstances, it said.
Cantina-style cases were reported in California,
Washington, D.C., New York and elsewhere, the report said.
Polaris recommended increased training for law enforcement
and service providers such as healthcare workers, better
information sharing among law enforcement and government
agencies, and more funding for investigations and prosecutions.
(Reporting by Ellen Wulfhorst, editing by Alisa Tang. Please
credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm of
Thomson Reuters, that covers humanitarian news, women's rights,
