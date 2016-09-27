NEW YORK, Sept 27 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Children
will no longer be classified as prostitutes in the U.S. state of
California after a new law decriminalized prostitution for
minors in a move praised by child rights campaigners.
Coming on the back of a public campaign coined "There is No
Such Thing" as a child prostitute, crimes of solicitation and
prostitution will no longer apply to anyone aged under 18.
Under-age victims of sex trafficking are to be referred to
child welfare agencies.
The law was among several signed by Governor Jerry Brown
this week to boost protections for children forced into sex
trafficking.
"The passage of these critical laws marks a clear shift in
the public perception of sexually exploited children as victims
rather than criminals," said Yasmin Vafa, executive director of
Rights4Girls that launched the "No Such Thing" campaign.
"We are thrilled that media and lawmakers alike are
beginning to understand that there is no such thing as a child
prostitute," she said in a statement.
Other new measures include allowing prior convictions by
trafficking victims to be eliminated and the records sealed, and
allowing children under age 16 to testify remotely by
closed-circuit television rather than open court in some cases,
according to the Los Angeles Times.
The laws come amid debate over redefining prostitution as
sex trafficking, in which victims are coerced and exploited, do
not choose sex work voluntarily and cannot leave.
Children in particular are too young to consent, advocates
say.
Others argue prostitution is a matter of free choice and
valid work that should be decriminalized so that sex workers are
not punished.
In the United States, more than 1,000 children are arrested
each year on charges of prostitution, according to Rights4Girls.
Under U.S. federal law, the prostitution of children is
considered a form of human trafficking, according to the
Department of Justice.
(Reporting by Ellen Wulfhorst, Editing by Belinda Goldsmith;
Please credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm
of Thomson Reuters, that covers humanitarian news, women's
rights, trafficking, land rights and climate change. Visit news.trust.org)