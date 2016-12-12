(Corrects paragraph 6 to show Lockheed's goal was to reduce the
price of the F-35 by 60 percent, not 70 percent, after company
said executive misspoke)
WASHINGTON Dec 12 Donald Trump on Monday
criticized Lockheed Martin's F-35 fighter jet program as too
expensive, the latest attack by the U.S. president-elect on
large defense contractors.
Lockheed shares dropped 5.1 percent and shares of several
other defense contractors also tumbled.
"The F-35 program and cost is out of control," Trump said on
Twitter, echoing campaign promises to cut waste in federal
spending. "Billions of dollars can and will be saved on military
(and other) purchases after January 20th."
Last week, he also used Twitter to target Boeing Co
for its "out of control" costs on a new fleet of Air Force One
planes, urging the federal government to "Cancel order!"
Lockheed Martin's F-35 program leader, Jeff Babione,
responded by saying the company understands concerns about
affordability and has invested millions of dollars to reduce the
jet's price.
Babione said Lockheed's goal was to reduce the price of the
F-35 by 60 percent from its original estimates. "We project it
to be about 85 million dollars in the 2019 or 2020 time frame,"
he told reporters in Israel.
A week before Trump won the Nov. 8 presidential election,
the U.S. Defense Department and Lockheed Martin
concluded negotiations on their ninth contract for 90 F-35
fighter jets, the Pentagon said. Lockheed won the
contract, valued at up to $7.18 billion, in late November and
has received an interim payment.
The Pentagon is paying about $102 million for each of the
conventional takeoff A-model jets being built for the U.S. Air
Force, Israel and many other countries, according to sources
familiar with the program. That marks savings of over 50 percent
from the initial jets ordered, reflecting larger quantities and
the fact that many technical issues have been ironed out.
The F-35 program has been dogged by problems since its
inception, with the Pentagon's chief arms buyer once describing
as "acquisition malpractice" the decision of previous officials
to start producing the jets before their development had been
completed. That decision led to a series of costly retrofits on
early production jets.
The Pentagon's chief weapons tester has continued to
criticize the program, but the jets are now in operational use
by the U.S. Marine Corps and Air Force, and the jets are being
flown by six countries: Australia, Britain, Norway, Italy, the
Netherlands and Israel. Japan took delivery of its first jet
last week, according to a spokesman for the program.
Still, cost overruns have made the F-35 a target for
criticism. With an estimated price tag of $400 billion, the F-35
program has been described as the most expensive weapon system
in history.
Lockheed and its key partners, Northrop Grumman Corp
, United Technologies Corp unit Pratt & Whitney
and BAE Systems, are developing and building three
variants of the F-35s for the U.S. military and 10 allies
including Britain, Australia, Norway, Denmark, the Netherlands,
Italy, Turkey, Israel, Japan and South Korea.
After Trump's tweet, shares of Lockheed Martin were down 5.1
percent. Shares of General Dynamics, Northrop Grumman
Boeing, BAE and Raytheon were lower, while United Technologies
shares were flat.
United Technologies recently came under fire from the
President-elect over a plan to ship 2,100 Carrier air
conditioning jobs to Mexico from Indiana. The company agreed to
keep about 800 of the manufacturing jobs in Indiana and retain
another 300 headquarters jobs, in return for state tax
incentives.
The attacks on Boeing and Lockheed Martin raise concerns
that the incoming Trump administration will threaten defense
contractors' profit margins.
"His emerging habit of using Twitter as a bully pulpit could
become a threat to controversial high-profile programs," Cowen
analysts wrote last week after Trump criticized the cost of
Boeing's Air Force One replacement program. "Even if Trump only
launches a bombastic Twitter shout-out, this more aggressive
approach to contractor relations could impact the stocks."
Earlier this month, the Pentagon's chief arms buyer said he
was hopeful that Lockheed F-35 block buy will proceed.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal, Alwyn Scott, Doina Chiacu and
Susan Heavey; Editing by Bill Trott and Nick Zieminski)