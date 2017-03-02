Turkish military says kills 13 Kurdish militants in northern Iraq
ANKARA Turkey's military killed 13 members of the militant Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in air strikes in northern Iraq on Sunday, the military said in a statement.
ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE The conversations U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions had last year with Russia's ambassador were not related to his role advising the Trump campaign but solely to his work as a U.S. senator, the White House said on Thursday.
"He was clearly conducting himself as a United States senator," White House spokesman Sean Spicer told reporters aboard Air Force One. "This is what senators do."
LONDON London's Heathrow Airport said it expected further delays and cancellations of British Airways flights on Sunday and told passengers not to travel to the airport unless they were rebooked on other flights.