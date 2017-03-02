Demonstrators organized by MoveOn.org hold a protest rally outside the Department of Justice demanding the resignation of Attorney General Jeff Sessions in Washington March 2, 2017. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE The conversations U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions had last year with Russia's ambassador were not related to his role advising the Trump campaign but solely to his work as a U.S. senator, the White House said on Thursday.

"He was clearly conducting himself as a United States senator," White House spokesman Sean Spicer told reporters aboard Air Force One. "This is what senators do."

