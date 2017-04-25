BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 25 Valero Energy Corp, the largest U.S. oil refiner, reported a 38.4 percent fall in quarterly profit, hurt by weak margins in its core refining business.
The company said on Tuesday that its net income attributable to shareholders fell to $305 million, or 68 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $495 million, or $1.05 per share, a year earlier.
Operating revenue rose 38.6 percent to $21.77 billion. (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.