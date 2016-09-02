FRANKFURT, Sept 2 German battery maker Varta Microbattery is preparing a stock market listing to generate cash for expansion, several people close to the matter told Reuters.

Its owner, Swiss investor Montana Tech Components , is working with investment banks on a potential initial public offering (IPO) that could value Varta at between 400 million euros and 600 million euros ($448 million to $671 million), one of the sources said.

The source said that shares worth between 150 million euros and 200 million euros could be offered.

"We continuously examine financing options for all of our investments," a Montana Tech spokeswoman said.

Representatives of Varta were not available for immediate comment.

Varta specialises in batteries for hearing aids, headphones and wearable consumer electronics, as well as energy storage systems for homeowners and small businesses. Such systems can be used to store electricity from roof-mounted solar panels.

The company achieved 200 million euros in annual sales last year, with core profit (EBITDA) of more than 30 million euros.

Varta expects rapid growth in the coming years, particularly in the energy storage sector as German subsidies for the sale of renewable energy are phased out.

It plans to use proceeds of a potential IPO, which could take place this year or in early 2017, for investments and acquisitions, another of the sources said.

Varta Microbattery, the origins of which can be traced back to the 19th century, formerly belonged to German industrial group Varta, which was taken over by Deutsche Bank in 2000 and then broken up into three smaller units.

The car battery operations were taken over by Johnson Controls and the household batteries business was merged with U.S. group Rayovac, now called Spectrum Brands , both in 2002. The microbattery business was snapped up by Montana Tech in 2007. ($1 = 0.8936 euros)

(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Additional reporting by Alexander Hübner; Editing by David Goodman)