By Alexandra Ulmer and Corina Pons
CARACAS Oct 24 Venezuelan state oil company
PDVSA said on Monday a long-awaited bond swap had
enabled it to delay until 2020 $2.8 billion in debt originally
maturing next year, giving the cash-strapped company a financial
breather.
PDVSA had originally set a threshold of 50 percent
participation among holders of the roughly $7.1 billion in bonds
maturing in 2017, but ended up accepting just under 40 percent.
Still, the operation relieves PDVSA's coffers, hurt by
depressed global crude prices, Venezuela's steep recession, and
falling oil output.
"The debt swap will help but does not eliminate default
risks which remain dependent on oil prices," said oil analyst
Luisa Palacios, head of Latin America at Medley Global Advisors.
The swap saves PDVSA some $1.8 billion in debt service from
November of this year to November 2017, she estimated.
PDVSA had warned last week that without the swap, it could
be "difficult" to meet debt payment, and some market analysts
fear it could still have future difficulties to pay investors.
Socialist President Nicolas Maduro frequently says
right-wing foes are seeking to sabotage PDVSA's reputation and
fan fears of a debt crisis.
"This is a success in the face of constant attacks from
factors inside and outside Venezuela who were betting the
operation would fail," PDVSA president Eulogio Del Pino said.
BONDS RALLY
PDVSA's bonds, including the two 2017 papers that are part
of the exchange, rallied on Monday.
The 2017 bond maturing in April surged 3,250
points to a bid price of 79.500, while the 2017N bond
gained 1.375 points to a bid price of 82.625.
PDVSA's benchmark 2022 bond, meanwhile,
jumped 2.750 points to a bid price of 58.000.
PDVSA had sought to swap a maximum of $5.325 billion through
the swap plan first announced last month and extended several
times to increase participation.
Under the plan, PDVSA offered 2020 bonds, backed by its U.S.
subsidiary Citgo Holding Inc, in exchange for the 2017 paper.
"PDVSA will issue an aggregate principal amount of
approximately (U.S.)$3,366 million of New Notes," it said in its
statement about the 2020 paper, added the exchange will happen
on Oct. 27.
Some traders had expected higher participation.
"It's possible that PDVSA and public banks did not partake
in the swap," said a local investor, who added he thought the
public sector had instead bought up short-term debt in the last
few days.
