CARACAS Jan 24 The Venezuela division of tire
maker Pirelli plans to halt its local operations for two weeks
starting on Jan. 30 due to a lack of raw materials, the company
said on Tuesday.
Factories in Venezuela often have to reduce or halt
operations as a result of chronic raw material shortages, caused
primarily by exchange controls that leave companies unable to
obtain dollars.
"As of Monday, Jan. 30, there will be a two week recess in
activities," the company said in a statement, adding it will
restart production on Feb. 13 using raw materials provided by
another division of Pirelli.
Pirelli, which was founded in Italy but acquired
by China National Chemical Corp in 2015, said it had
been able to obtain raw materials last year via a bilateral
Venezuela-China fund.
Venezuela has borrowed more than $50 billion from China
through a decade-long oil-for-loans arrangement that often
requires Caracas to contract with Chinese firms.
