SINGAPORE Feb 28 Beverage maker Viz Branz has
started pre-marketing its Singapore initial public offering of
up to S$300 million ($211 million), IFR reported on Tuesday,
citing a source close to the transaction.
Pre-marketing will end on March 9 and books will open in
mid-March, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication. It said
Credit Suisse and Maybank are the joint bookrunners on the deal.
Executives at Viz Branz, which was delisted in 2013, did not
immediately respond to an email seeking comment.
The outlook for listings on the Singapore Exchange Ltd
has improved this year, with the city-state set to be
2017's hottest spot for IPOs in Southeast Asia.
(Reporting by S. Anuradha of IFR; Additional reporting by
Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)