SINGAPORE Feb 28 Beverage maker Viz Branz has started pre-marketing its Singapore initial public offering of up to S$300 million ($211 million), IFR reported on Tuesday, citing a source close to the transaction.

Pre-marketing will end on March 9 and books will open in mid-March, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication. It said Credit Suisse and Maybank are the joint bookrunners on the deal.

Executives at Viz Branz, which was delisted in 2013, did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

The outlook for listings on the Singapore Exchange Ltd has improved this year, with the city-state set to be 2017's hottest spot for IPOs in Southeast Asia.