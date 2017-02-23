BERLIN/HAMBURG Feb 23 Audi Chief Executive
Rupert Stadler is not facing immediate dismissal by the
carmaker's supervisory board, two sources said, despite growing
criticism of his role in the investigation into the emissions
scandal.
Audi did not admit to using illicit emissions
control devices in the United States until November 2015, two
months after the scandal broke at parent Volkswagen.
Stadler's credibility among staff representatives has
suffered following a court hearing this week related to the
scandal.
But Audi's supervisory board, due to meet later on Thursday,
and a related meeting by VW's controlling panel on Friday are
not expected to lead to Stadler's dismissal, two people familiar
with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.
Audi declined comment.
