FRANKFURT Oct 21 Volkswagen's premium division Audi will buy back 25,000 diesel engined cars in the United States to compensate owners whose cars do not meet exhaust emission standards, German weekly Der Spiegel said on Friday.

Audi representatives are in talks with U.S. authorities about fixing 85,000 cars which failed exhaust tests.

Preliminary discussions have revealed that around 25,000 older generation cars cannot be fixed and need to be bought back by the German carmaker, Der Spiegel said.

Audi declined to comment. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)