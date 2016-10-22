FRANKFURT Oct 22 The Piech and Porsche families
that control more than 52 percent of Volkswagen have
vowed to back senior management, setting aside past disputes as
the carmaker struggles to overcome an emissions scandal, Der
Spiegel reported on Saturday.
In a rare interview, Hans Michel Piech and Wolfgang Porsche
pledged support for VW chairman Hans Dieter Poetsch and chief
executive Matthias Mueller, and said they would stay out of
daily operational affairs at Germany's biggest carmaker.
The two families had clashed when Ferdinand Piech was his
family's representative on Volkswagen's supervisory board, a
post he resigned from last year, clearing the way for his
brother, Hans Michel.
Some investors feared bickering between the two families
would hamper decision-making as the company works to cut costs
and adapt to new industry trends such as electronic and
autonomous driving.
"We are different and we see our task as representatives of
the families different," Hans Michel Piech was quoted as saying,
but he and Wolfgang Porsche both emphasised their ability to
find consensus.
Porsche said that would remain the case despite a recent
decision to increase the number of family members with voting
power to 34.
"Not all 34 will become supervisory board members, or have a
say in discussions, and not all of them want to. What is
important is that the next generation of suitable family members
have an interest in the matter and do not simply wait for the
dividend to arrive," he said.
Volkswagen has suffered its worst-ever crisis since
admitting in September 2015 it used sophisticated secret
software in its cars to cheat exhaust emissions tests, with
millions of vehicles worldwide affected.
The company has set aside 17.8 billion euros ($19.37
billion) to pay for costs related to the scandal.
($1 = 0.9189 euros)
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde and Edward Taylor)