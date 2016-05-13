By Tom Hals
| WILMINGTON, Del.
WILMINGTON, Del. May 13 A Delaware judge on
Friday dismissed a lawsuit by Wal-Mart Stores Inc.
shareholders who accused the board of the world's largest
retailer of trying to cover up bribes paid by company executives
in Mexico.
Chancellor Andre Bouchard of the Court of Chancery in
Wilmington said an earlier dismissal by an Arkansas judge of a
nearly identical lawsuit by another group of shareholders
precluded the Delaware case from going forward.
He said that while the Arkansas plaintiffs may have chosen
to rush their case rather than fully investigate alleged
wrongdoing, their haste did not disqualify them from
representing Wal-Mart shareholders.
Friday's decision is a loss for the California State
Teachers' Retirement System (CalSTRS) and New York City pension
funds that had brought the Delaware case. Their lawyer, Stuart
Grant, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The litigation stemmed from a 2012 New York Times
investigation that found Wal-Mart had engaged in a multi-year
bribery campaign to build its Wal-Mart de Mexico business.
According to the newspaper, Wal-Mart sent investigators to
Mexico City and found a paper trail of suspect payments totaling
more than $24 million.
However, top executives shut down the internal probe and did
not notify U.S. or Mexican law enforcement until after the
newspaper had informed Wal-Mart that it was looking into the
issue.
The Delaware lawsuit sought to hold Wal-Mart directors
liable for damages they caused the Bentonville, Arkansas-based
retailer, in what is known as a derivative lawsuit. Successful
derivative cases usually result in corporate governance changes.
While the Delaware shareholders were fighting for company
documents to bolster their case, a federal judge dismissed a
parallel derivative case in Arkansas for failing to prove the
board was too conflicted to investigate itself.
That ruling has been appealed.
In his 60-page decision, Bouchard said the Arkansas
plaintiffs' strategy "does not rise to the level of litigation
management that was so grossly deficient as to render them
inadequate representatives" of Wal-Mart shareholders.
The Wall Street Journal in October said a U.S. probe into
the alleged corruption uncovered few major offenses, and that
Wal-Mart might be able to settle with a fine and no criminal
charges being brought.
(Reporting by Tom Hals; Editing by Sandra Maler)