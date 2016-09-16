By Dan Freed and Ross Kerber
| NEW YORK, Sept 16
NEW YORK, Sept 16 A phantom account scandal at
Wells Fargo & Co has put the U.S. bank's disclosure
policies under a harsh spotlight.
Despite press reports that a federal regulator and the Los
Angeles prosecutor were investigating sales practices at retail
branches of the San Francisco-based lender, the bank, which
agreed to a $190 million settlement, gave investors no
indication of the scale of the problem.
The surprise spooked investors and has lopped roughly $19
billion off its market value since the probe disclosed last week
that Wells employees had created roughly 2 million accounts for
customers without their knowledge in order to meet internal
sales targets. The bank has fired 5,300 people over the scandal.
While the settlement barely makes a dent in the $23 billion
of profit the bank earned last year, the scandal's aftermath has
caused a 7.5 percent drop in Wells' stock compared with a
roughly 2.4 percent decline for the Dow Jones US Banks Index.
Investors, analysts and legal experts who spoke to Reuters
said Wells Fargo' silence did not mean it had broken the law.
But there is broad agreement that it made matters worse by not
being more forthcoming with Chief Executive John Stumpf under
pressure to explain why this happened on his watch.
"Look, they're lawyered up to the sky. They did the minimum
legally required. Do I think that that's fair to investors or
that that's all that investors need to know or want to know? No
I do not," said Nell Minow, vice chair of ValueEdge advisors, a
corporate governance advisory firm.
"It further diminishes their already significantly
diminished credibility in terms of their willingness to be
transparent."
Activist investors began filing shareholder resolutions with
Wells Fargo on Thursday calling on the bank to split the roles
of chairman and CEO, both held by Stumpf, in light of the recent
scandal.
In another, activist investor Bart Naylor, a financial
policy analyst for consumer advocacy group Public Citizen, said
he has filed a shareholder resolution calling on the bank to
study breaking up its business in the wake of the scandal.
Naylor, who has submitted similar measures at other large
banks in recent years, called on Wells Fargo's directors to
study "whether the divestiture of all non-core banking business
segments would enhance shareholder value."
Meanwhile, Stumpf will testify before the Senate Banking
Committee next week and U.S. prosecutors have begun an
investigation into the bank's sales practices.
"It is a scandal of almost unimaginable proportions," former
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Arthur Levitt
told Reuters this week. "You cannot hold management immune from
its consequences."
MATERIAL OR NOT?
The tactics deployed in its branches were not a surprise for
Wells. The bank had been looking into them since 2011, when it
started firing employees over "inappropriate sales conduct." A
Los Angeles Times investigation published in 2013 described a
"pressure-cooker sales culture" at the bank.
No mention is made of the bank's internal probe, or
authorities' probes in the "legal actions" section of its latest
quarterly or annual securities filings. The bank also did not
say until this week that during the second quarter it had set
aside money for the settlement.
Stumpf has since apologized and said management takes
responsibility for what happened. Spokesman Mark Folk said the
bank did not believe it had to disclose information to investors
ahead of the settlement.
"Each quarter, we consider all available relevant and
appropriate facts and circumstances in determining whether a
litigation matter is material and disclosed in our public
filings," he said. "Based on that review, we determined that the
matter was not material."
U.S. securities laws enforced by the SEC require public
companies to publicly disclose meaningful financial and other
information to investors. If something is "material," it needs
to be disclosed, but there is some subjectivity involved in
defining what is material.
An SEC spokeswoman declined to comment on Wells Fargo. The
bank's auditor, KPMG, said it could not comment because of
confidentiality requirements.
GET CONTROL
SEC rules prioritize the accuracy of information over the
speed of disclosure, experts said. If management is unsure of
the scale of a problem, it might delay releasing information in
the interest of getting it right.
But companies also risk making a bad situation worse if they
minimize problems that come to light.
JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon famously referred to its
so-called "London Whale" losses as a "tempest in a teapot," just
a month before disclosing it had lost more than $2 billion on
the trades. Dimon later apologized.
Experts said Wells Fargo would have been wise to at least
flag the issue earlier.
"They should have tried to get control over the release of
the news, so that it wasn't a bombshell that went off on someone
else's schedule." Said Erik Gordon, a University of Michigan
business professor
"Now they're in the terrible position of looking like they
did something and hid it."
(Editing by Carmel Crimmins and Alan Crosby)