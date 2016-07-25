Football Soccer - Leicester City v West Ham United - Barclays Premier League - The King Power Stadium - 17/4/16Aaron Cresswell celebrates scoring the second goal for West Ham Reuters / Darren StaplesLivepicEDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data,...

LONDON West Ham United left back Aaron Cresswell will be sidelined for three to four months after sustaining a knee ligament injury, the Premier League club said on Monday.

The 26-year-old was hurt in Saturday's pre-season victory over German side Karlsruher SC in Austria. Cresswell will consult a specialist next week to see if he needs surgery.

“Whatever course of action we decide to take, Aaron faces a period of rest, followed by treatment and rehabilitation and he will be out for a period of between three and four months,” said Stijn Vandenbroucke, the head of medical and sports science.

Midfielder Manuel Lanzini also suffered a knee injury at the weekend playing for Argentina in a Rio Olympics warm-up game against Colombia and is set to be replaced for the Games.

“We are in close contact with Manuel and the AFA (Argentine Football Association), who have started a late-release replacement procedure with the IOC (International Olympic Committee),” said Vandenbroucke.

“Until he has been assessed by the IOC, he cannot be replaced, but after this process has been completed we want him to return to England to be assessed by our own medical staff as soon as possible.”

(Writing by Ken Ferris; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)