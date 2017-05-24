BRIEF-Swiss Finance & Property Investment secures development opportunity in Basel region
* SECURES PURCHASE RIGHT FOR A SITE IN MÜNCHENSTEIN AND ARLESHEIM OF APPROXIMATELY 40‘000 M2
SYDNEY May 24 Australia's No 2 bank, Westpac Banking Corp, on Wednesday said it planned to exit its investment in funds manager BT Investment Management (BTIM) as its stake in the listed company was no longer viewed as a core asset.
Westpac said it was offering a 19 percent stake in BTIM for sale to institutional investors through broker Macquarie Capital at a price that valued the holding at up to A$645 million ($480.85 million).
Subject to favourable market conditions, Westpac plans to exit its remaining 10 percent holding in BTIM in the future, the bank said. Westpac added that the stake would be placed in escrow until the release of BTIM's 2018 first-half results, expected next May. ($1 = 1.3414 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Jamie Freed)
* SECURES PURCHASE RIGHT FOR A SITE IN MÜNCHENSTEIN AND ARLESHEIM OF APPROXIMATELY 40‘000 M2
WASHINGTON, June 22 A seven-year push by U.S. Republicans to dismantle Obamacare and kill the taxes it imposed on the wealthy reached a critical phase on Thursday when Senate Republican leaders unveiled a draft bill they aim to put to a vote, possibly as early as next week.