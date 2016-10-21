MUMBAI Oct 21 India's third-biggest software services exporter, Wipro Ltd, reported a 7.6 percent fall in second-quarter profit on higher employee costs, even though it beat analysts' expectations.

Consolidated profit fell to 20.70 billion rupees ($309.57 million) for the three months ended Sept. 30, from 22.41 billion rupees, a year earlier, the company said in a statement on Friday.

Analysts on average expected a profit of 19.72 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data. ($1 = 66.8679 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)