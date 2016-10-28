LONDON, Oct 28 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Around 1.5
million children in Yemen are malnourished and half the
population lives in hunger, United Nations aid agencies said on
Friday, three days after pictures of an emaciated Yemeni
teenager sparked headlines around the world.
Yemen's 18-month war has left 370,000 children at risk of
severe malnutrition - a condition which needs urgent treatment
to prevent a child from dying - the U.N. children's agency
UNICEF said at a press briefing in Geneva on Friday.
"It is really a dire situation on the ground. When you see
mothers who have little to eat themselves and they see their
children slipping away, it just breaks your heart," said World
Food Programme (WFP) spokeswoman Bettina Luescher at the
briefing.
"It really is shocking and horrible to see this in the 21st
century."
Overall, almost half of all children in Yemen are stunted,
according to WFP. Stunting is where children are short for their
age, and is a sign of chronic malnutrition.
Luescher said because of diminishing resources and increased
needs the U.N. agency has had to split food aid into smaller
rations to reach 6 million people every month.
Around 7 million Yemenis are "desperately in need of food",
she said, and the situation could worsen as the war rages.
Even before the conflict broke out, Yemen had one of the
highest rates of malnutrition in the world, WFP said.
The agency said it needed $257 million to provide food aid
until March next year.
These reports come after recent Reuters photos of a starving
18-year-old girl in a Yemeni hospital attracted worldwide
attention.
The teenager is one of more than 13 million people, about
half of Yemen's population, who are short of food, with much of
the country on the brink of famine, according to the United
Nations.
Her picture is a reminder of the humanitarian crisis in the
Arabian Peninsula's poorest country where at least 10,000 people
have been killed and millions displaced by fighting between the
Saudi-led Arab coalition and the Iran-allied Houthi movement.
The humanitarian situation in Yemen has been compounded by a
recent cholera outbreak, the World Health Organization said on
Friday, with the number of suspected cases ballooning to 1,410
within three weeks of the outbreak being declared.
