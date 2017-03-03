Turkish military says kills 13 Kurdish militants in northern Iraq
ANKARA Turkey's military killed 13 members of the militant Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in air strikes in northern Iraq on Sunday, the military said in a statement.
WASHINGTON The United States has carried out another wave of precision strikes in Yemen targeting al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula, two U.S. officials told Reuters on Friday, a day after the Pentagon acknowledged carrying out more than 20 strikes.
One of the officials, however, said there were no U.S. ground forces involved in the latest operations. Reuters had reported that residents in Yemen said U.S. soldiers fought two separate gun battles with al Qaeda militants.
(Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
ANKARA Turkey's military killed 13 members of the militant Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in air strikes in northern Iraq on Sunday, the military said in a statement.
LONDON London's Heathrow Airport said it expected further delays and cancellations of British Airways flights on Sunday and told passengers not to travel to the airport unless they were rebooked on other flights.