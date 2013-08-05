A-Rod's career
Seattle Mariners baserunner Alex Rodriguez reacts as he dives back safely to first base on a pickoff attempt by Boston Red Sox pitcher Mark Portugal in the fourth inning at Fenway Park in Boston August 15, 1999. REUTERS/Staff
Seattle Mariners baserunner Alex Rodriguez reacts as he dives back safely to first base on a pickoff attempt by Boston Red Sox pitcher Mark Portugal in the fourth inning at Fenway Park in Boston August 15, 1999. REUTERS/Staff
Texas Rangers player Alex Rodriguez arrives for his first day of spring training camp with his new team February 21, 2001. REUTERS/Staff
Texas Rangers player Alex Rodriguez arrives for his first day of spring training camp with his new team February 21, 2001. REUTERS/Staff
Alex Rodriguez playing for the Texas Rangers in 2001. REUTERS/Jeff Mitchell
Alex Rodriguez playing for the Texas Rangers in 2001. REUTERS/Jeff Mitchell
Texas Rangers shortstop Alex Rodriguez (L) appears as a guest on "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno" with host Jay Leno at the NBC studios in Burbank, California March 31, 2003. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Texas Rangers shortstop Alex Rodriguez (L) appears as a guest on "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno" with host Jay Leno at the NBC studios in Burbank, California March 31, 2003. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Alex Rodriguez laughs before a spring training game at Legends Field in Tampa, March 1, 2007. REUTERS/Steve Nesius
Alex Rodriguez laughs before a spring training game at Legends Field in Tampa, March 1, 2007. REUTERS/Steve Nesius
Alex Rodriguez celebrates hitting his 500th career home run at Yankees Stadium, August 4, 2007. REUTERS/Chip East
Alex Rodriguez celebrates hitting his 500th career home run at Yankees Stadium, August 4, 2007. REUTERS/Chip East
New York Yankees third baseman Alex Rodriguez (R) watches an evening tennis match with his wife Cynthia (L) at the U.S. Open in Flushing Meadows, New York, September 1, 2007. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
New York Yankees third baseman Alex Rodriguez (R) watches an evening tennis match with his wife Cynthia (L) at the U.S. Open in Flushing Meadows, New York, September 1, 2007. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
New York Yankees' Doug Mientkiewicz (L) and Alex Rodriguez celebrate a 12-4 win over the Tampa Bay Devil Rays to clinch the final American League playoff spot in St. Petersburg, Florida September 26, 2007. REUTERS/Steve Nesius
New York Yankees' Doug Mientkiewicz (L) and Alex Rodriguez celebrate a 12-4 win over the Tampa Bay Devil Rays to clinch the final American League playoff spot in St. Petersburg, Florida September 26, 2007. REUTERS/Steve Nesius
New York Yankees Alex Rodriguez blows a gum bubble while standing in the on deck circle during the ninth inning of their American League baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays in St. Petersburg, Florida April 15, 2008. REUTERS/Scott Audette
New York Yankees Alex Rodriguez blows a gum bubble while standing in the on deck circle during the ninth inning of their American League baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays in St. Petersburg, Florida April 15, 2008. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Fans hold Madonna photos as Alex Rodriguez waits to bat against the Toronto Blue Jays in Toronto, July 11, 2008. REUTERS/ Mike Cassese
Fans hold Madonna photos as Alex Rodriguez waits to bat against the Toronto Blue Jays in Toronto, July 11, 2008. REUTERS/ Mike Cassese
Alex Rodriguez signs an autograph for a fan during a parade before the All Star Game in New York, July 15, 2008. REUTERS/Chip East
Alex Rodriguez signs an autograph for a fan during a parade before the All Star Game in New York, July 15, 2008. REUTERS/Chip East
Alex Rodriguez throws his helmet after he lined out to the Toronto Blue jays at Yankee Stadium in New York, August 31, 2008. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
Alex Rodriguez throws his helmet after he lined out to the Toronto Blue jays at Yankee Stadium in New York, August 31, 2008. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
New York Yankees' Alex Rodriguez gathers himself before talking to reporters about testing positive for using a banned substance during a news conference at the team's spring training baseball complex at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa,...more
New York Yankees' Alex Rodriguez gathers himself before talking to reporters about testing positive for using a banned substance during a news conference at the team's spring training baseball complex at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Florida, February 17, 2009. REUTERS/Steve Nesius
Alex Rodriguez (R) kisses his four-year-old daughter Natasha through the fence during the Dominican Republic baseball team's first practice in Jupiter, Florida March 2, 2009 as they prepare for the World Baseball Classic. REUTERS/Hans Deryk
Alex Rodriguez (R) kisses his four-year-old daughter Natasha through the fence during the Dominican Republic baseball team's first practice in Jupiter, Florida March 2, 2009 as they prepare for the World Baseball Classic. REUTERS/Hans Deryk
New York Yankees third baseman Alex Rodriguez stands with a towel over his head in a rain storm as he waits to hit at Yankee Stadium during a team practice for the 2009 MLB American League Championship Series baseball playoffs in New York, October...more
New York Yankees third baseman Alex Rodriguez stands with a towel over his head in a rain storm as he waits to hit at Yankee Stadium during a team practice for the 2009 MLB American League Championship Series baseball playoffs in New York, October 15, 2009. REUTERS/Mike Segar
New York Yankees Alex Rodriguez (R) celebrates as he crosses the plate with teammate Mark Teixeira in the ninth after both of them scored on a hit by Jorge Posada in the ninth inning in Game 4 of the 2009 Major League Baseball World Series in...more
New York Yankees Alex Rodriguez (R) celebrates as he crosses the plate with teammate Mark Teixeira in the ninth after both of them scored on a hit by Jorge Posada in the ninth inning in Game 4 of the 2009 Major League Baseball World Series in Philadelphia, November 1, 2009. REUTERS/Mike Segar
New York Yankee player Alex Rodriguez introduces Jay-Z and Alicia Keys at the 2009 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California November 22, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
New York Yankee player Alex Rodriguez introduces Jay-Z and Alicia Keys at the 2009 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California November 22, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
New York Yankees' Alex Rodriguez shows his 2009 World Series Championship ring at a news conference following the Yankees 7-5 win over the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim in their MLB American League baseball game at Yankee Stadium in New York, April...more
New York Yankees' Alex Rodriguez shows his 2009 World Series Championship ring at a news conference following the Yankees 7-5 win over the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim in their MLB American League baseball game at Yankee Stadium in New York, April 13, 2010. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
New York Yankees' Alex Rodriguez awaits his turn in the batting cage prior to their MLB American League baseball game against the Oakland Athletics in Oakland, California July 7, 2010. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
New York Yankees' Alex Rodriguez awaits his turn in the batting cage prior to their MLB American League baseball game against the Oakland Athletics in Oakland, California July 7, 2010. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
American League All-Star Alex Rodriguez (C) of the New York Yankees tips his cap to booing fans as he stands with fellow Yankees Nick Swisher (L), Andy Pettitte (2nd L) and C.C. Sabathia during introductions for Major League Baseball's All-Star Game...more
American League All-Star Alex Rodriguez (C) of the New York Yankees tips his cap to booing fans as he stands with fellow Yankees Nick Swisher (L), Andy Pettitte (2nd L) and C.C. Sabathia during introductions for Major League Baseball's All-Star Game in Anaheim, California July 13, 2010 REUTERS/Alex Gallardo
New York Yankees' Alex Rodriguez hits his 600th career home run off Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Shaun Marcum in the first inning of their MLB American League baseball game at Yankee Stadium in New York, August 4, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Segar more
New York Yankees' Alex Rodriguez hits his 600th career home run off Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Shaun Marcum in the first inning of their MLB American League baseball game at Yankee Stadium in New York, August 4, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Segar
New York Yankees batter Alex Rodriguez makes a curtain call after he hit his 600th career home run off Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Shaun Marcum in the first inning of their MLB American League baseball game at Yankee Stadium in New York,...more
New York Yankees batter Alex Rodriguez makes a curtain call after he hit his 600th career home run off Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Shaun Marcum in the first inning of their MLB American League baseball game at Yankee Stadium in New York, August 4, 2010. On deck batter Robinson Cano (R) watches. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
Fans watch from the stands as New York Yankees third baseman Alex Rodriguez loosens up before a minor league rehab assignment with the Tampa Yankees against the Dunedin Blue Jays in Dunedin, Florida, August 13, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Nesius
Fans watch from the stands as New York Yankees third baseman Alex Rodriguez loosens up before a minor league rehab assignment with the Tampa Yankees against the Dunedin Blue Jays in Dunedin, Florida, August 13, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Nesius
New York Yankees third baseman Alex Rodriguez (2nd R) and retired wrestler Torrie Wilson (R) sit courtside with supermodel Cindy Crawford (2nd R) and her husband Rande Gerber during the NBA game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Houston Rockets...more
New York Yankees third baseman Alex Rodriguez (2nd R) and retired wrestler Torrie Wilson (R) sit courtside with supermodel Cindy Crawford (2nd R) and her husband Rande Gerber during the NBA game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Houston Rockets in Los Angeles, California January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
New York Yankees batter Alex Rodriguez attends a practice session before he officiates the opening of his Energy Fitness gym in Mexico City January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero
New York Yankees batter Alex Rodriguez attends a practice session before he officiates the opening of his Energy Fitness gym in Mexico City January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero
New York Yankees third baseman Alex Rodriguez attempts to present a charm from Tiffany & Co with "Rex" written on it to Marine Corporal Megan Leavey but has to make dodge Sgt. Rex, a bomb sniffing German Shepherd she handled in two duty tours in...more
New York Yankees third baseman Alex Rodriguez attempts to present a charm from Tiffany & Co with "Rex" written on it to Marine Corporal Megan Leavey but has to make dodge Sgt. Rex, a bomb sniffing German Shepherd she handled in two duty tours in Iraq, when he made a lunge at him in ceremonies before the New York Yankees played the Seattle Mariners in their MLB American League baseball game at Yankee Stadium in New York, May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
New York Yankees' Alex Rodriguez strikes out against the Baltimore Orioles during the eighth inning in Game 4 of their MLB ALDS baseball playoff series in New York, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
New York Yankees' Alex Rodriguez strikes out against the Baltimore Orioles during the eighth inning in Game 4 of their MLB ALDS baseball playoff series in New York, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
New York Yankees third baseman Alex Rodriguez is sprayed with champagne by teammates after they defeated the Baltimore Orioles in Game 5 of their MLB ALDS baseball playoff series in New York, October 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
New York Yankees third baseman Alex Rodriguez is sprayed with champagne by teammates after they defeated the Baltimore Orioles in Game 5 of their MLB ALDS baseball playoff series in New York, October 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
New York Yankees' Alex Rodriguez talks with teammates as he sits on the bench during the Yankees' MLB American League opening day baseball game against The Boston Red Sox in New York, April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
New York Yankees' Alex Rodriguez talks with teammates as he sits on the bench during the Yankees' MLB American League opening day baseball game against The Boston Red Sox in New York, April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
New York Yankees' Alex Rodriguez gestures as he arrives at the Yankees' minor league baseball complex in Tampa, Florida May 6, 2013. Rodriguez, who underwent left hip surgery in January, will begin his next phase of recovery and rehabilitation in...more
New York Yankees' Alex Rodriguez gestures as he arrives at the Yankees' minor league baseball complex in Tampa, Florida May 6, 2013. Rodriguez, who underwent left hip surgery in January, will begin his next phase of recovery and rehabilitation in Tampa, according to news reports. REUTERS/Scott Audette
New York Yankees' Alex Rodriguez talks with reporters outside the Lakeland Flying Tigers visitor's clubhouse after reporting for his rehab assignment with the Tampa Yankees in Lakeland, Florida July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Scott Audette
New York Yankees' Alex Rodriguez talks with reporters outside the Lakeland Flying Tigers visitor's clubhouse after reporting for his rehab assignment with the Tampa Yankees in Lakeland, Florida July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Scott Audette
New York Yankees' Alex Rodriguez drinks from a cup during a work out prior to playing in a minor league baseball game during a rehab assignment with the Tampa Yankees in Tampa, Florida July 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Carlson
New York Yankees' Alex Rodriguez drinks from a cup during a work out prior to playing in a minor league baseball game during a rehab assignment with the Tampa Yankees in Tampa, Florida July 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Carlson
New York Yankees' Alex Rodriguez is hit by a pitch while playing for the Tampa Yankees during the fifth inning of a minor league baseball game against the Bradenton Marauders in Tampa, Florida July 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Carlson
New York Yankees' Alex Rodriguez is hit by a pitch while playing for the Tampa Yankees during the fifth inning of a minor league baseball game against the Bradenton Marauders in Tampa, Florida July 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Carlson
New York Yankees' Alex Rodriguez speaks with reporters following his rehab assignment for the Tampa Yankees in a minor league baseball game against the Bradenton Marauders in Tampa, Florida July 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Carlson
New York Yankees' Alex Rodriguez speaks with reporters following his rehab assignment for the Tampa Yankees in a minor league baseball game against the Bradenton Marauders in Tampa, Florida July 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Carlson
New York Yankees' Alex Rodriguez stands in the batting cage while working out at the teams minor league complex during a rehab assignment in Tampa, Florida July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Scott Audette
New York Yankees' Alex Rodriguez stands in the batting cage while working out at the teams minor league complex during a rehab assignment in Tampa, Florida July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Scott Audette
New York Yankees' Alex Rodriguez arrives at the team's minor league complex for a rehab assignment in Tampa, Florida August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Scott Audette
New York Yankees' Alex Rodriguez arrives at the team's minor league complex for a rehab assignment in Tampa, Florida August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Bianca Damiano of East Chester NY waits for New York Yankees' Alex Rodriguez to take the field for the Trenton Thunder in their rehab minor league baseball game against the Reading Fightin Phils in Trenton, New Jersey, August 3, 2013. REUTERS/Scott...more
Bianca Damiano of East Chester NY waits for New York Yankees' Alex Rodriguez to take the field for the Trenton Thunder in their rehab minor league baseball game against the Reading Fightin Phils in Trenton, New Jersey, August 3, 2013. REUTERS/Scott Anderson
New York Yankee Alex Rodriguez signs autographs before playing for the Trenton Thunder in their rehab game against the Reading Fightin Phils in Trenton, New Jersey, August 3, 2013. Major League Baseball is no longer negotiating a settlement with...more
New York Yankee Alex Rodriguez signs autographs before playing for the Trenton Thunder in their rehab game against the Reading Fightin Phils in Trenton, New Jersey, August 3, 2013. Major League Baseball is no longer negotiating a settlement with Rodriguez and could hand him a 214-game suspension, the New York Daily News reported on Saturday. REUTERS/Scott Anderson (UNITED STATES - Tags: SPORT BASEBALL)
New York Yankee Alex Rodriguez stands with local little league players during the national anthem before playing for the Trenton Thunder in their rehab minor league baseball game against the Reading Fightin Phils in Trenton, New Jersey, August 3,...more
New York Yankee Alex Rodriguez stands with local little league players during the national anthem before playing for the Trenton Thunder in their rehab minor league baseball game against the Reading Fightin Phils in Trenton, New Jersey, August 3, 2013. REUTERS/Scott Anderson
New York Yankee's Alex Rodriguez reacts to a question at a news conference after playing for the Trenton Thunder in their rehab minor league baseball game against the Reading Fightin Phils in Trenton, New Jersey, August 3, 2013. REUTERS/Scott...more
New York Yankee's Alex Rodriguez reacts to a question at a news conference after playing for the Trenton Thunder in their rehab minor league baseball game against the Reading Fightin Phils in Trenton, New Jersey, August 3, 2013. REUTERS/Scott Anderson
Next Slideshows
Indian consulate attacked in Afghanistan
Suicide bombers attacked the Indian consulate in Afghanistan's eastern capital Jalalabad
Poverty-stricken India
Indian government figures showing that poverty has been cut by a third since 2004 has set off a row on whether the data is accurate.
Photos of the week
Our best photos from the past week.
Brawling politicians
Taiwan legislators fight it out in parliament over a proposal to build a new nuclear power plant near Taipei.
MORE IN PICTURES
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.
Streets of Venezuela
Inside the near-daily demonstrations by both opponents and supporters of President Nicolas Maduro.
Separatist military drills in Ukraine's pro-Russian region
Servicemen of the self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic conduct military exercises in the breakaway region of Luhansk, which is controlled by pro-Russian separatists.
Inside the North Korean military
Images from within the reclusive Korean People's Army.
Pope in the wind
Images of the pontiff battling with the wind.
Indigenous protest turns violent in Brazil
Indigenous people and police clashed in Brazil's capital city as officers fired rubber bullets and tear gas while tribe members shot arrows in return during a protest against farmers' encroachment on reservations.
The U.S.-Mexico border now
The structures, fences and walls that mark the border between the United States and Mexico.
Build your own nuclear bunker
A builder of nuclear shelters shows off a model room in Osaka, Japan.