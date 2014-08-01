A Tangled playground

A child plays at an interactive playground called "Tangle", where children create their art installations by weaving colorful elastic bands around poles at a skating rink in the Marina Bay Sands mall in Singapore August 1, 2014. Tangle was part of a...more

A child plays at an interactive playground called "Tangle", where children create their art installations by weaving colorful elastic bands around poles at a skating rink in the Marina Bay Sands mall in Singapore August 1, 2014. Tangle was part of a series of programs in the annual Sands for Singapore Festival charity drive, in which the Casino aims to raise funds to benefit underprivileged Singaporeans. REUTERS/Edgar Su

