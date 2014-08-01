Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Aug 1, 2014 | 8:25pm IST

A Tangled playground

A child plays at an interactive playground called "Tangle", where children create their art installations by weaving colorful elastic bands around poles at a skating rink in the Marina Bay Sands mall in Singapore August 1, 2014. Tangle was part of a series of programs in the annual Sands for Singapore Festival charity drive, in which the Casino aims to raise funds to benefit underprivileged Singaporeans. REUTERS/Edgar Su

A child plays at an interactive playground called "Tangle", where children create their art installations by weaving colorful elastic bands around poles at a skating rink in the Marina Bay Sands mall in Singapore August 1, 2014. Tangle was part of a...more

Friday, August 01, 2014
A child plays at an interactive playground called "Tangle", where children create their art installations by weaving colorful elastic bands around poles at a skating rink in the Marina Bay Sands mall in Singapore August 1, 2014. Tangle was part of a series of programs in the annual Sands for Singapore Festival charity drive, in which the Casino aims to raise funds to benefit underprivileged Singaporeans. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
1 / 8
A boy plays at an interactive playground called "Tangle", where children create an art installation by weaving colorful elastic bands around poles at a skating rink in the Marina Bay Sands mall, in Singapore August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su

A boy plays at an interactive playground called "Tangle", where children create an art installation by weaving colorful elastic bands around poles at a skating rink in the Marina Bay Sands mall, in Singapore August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Friday, August 01, 2014
A boy plays at an interactive playground called "Tangle", where children create an art installation by weaving colorful elastic bands around poles at a skating rink in the Marina Bay Sands mall, in Singapore August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
2 / 8
A child plays at an interactive playground called "Tangle", where children create their art installations by weaving colorful elastic bands around poles at a skating rink in the Marina Bay Sands mall in Singapore August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su

A child plays at an interactive playground called "Tangle", where children create their art installations by weaving colorful elastic bands around poles at a skating rink in the Marina Bay Sands mall in Singapore August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Friday, August 01, 2014
A child plays at an interactive playground called "Tangle", where children create their art installations by weaving colorful elastic bands around poles at a skating rink in the Marina Bay Sands mall in Singapore August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
3 / 8
A child ties a performer up as he plays at an interactive playground called "Tangle", where children create their art installations by weaving colorful elastic bands around poles at a skating rink in the Marina Bay Sands mall, in Singapore August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su

A child ties a performer up as he plays at an interactive playground called "Tangle", where children create their art installations by weaving colorful elastic bands around poles at a skating rink in the Marina Bay Sands mall, in Singapore August 1,...more

Friday, August 01, 2014
A child ties a performer up as he plays at an interactive playground called "Tangle", where children create their art installations by weaving colorful elastic bands around poles at a skating rink in the Marina Bay Sands mall, in Singapore August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
4 / 8
A child plays at an interactive playground called "Tangle", where children create their art installations by weaving colorful elastic bands around poles at a skating rink in the Marina Bay Sands mall in Singapore August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su

A child plays at an interactive playground called "Tangle", where children create their art installations by weaving colorful elastic bands around poles at a skating rink in the Marina Bay Sands mall in Singapore August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Friday, August 01, 2014
A child plays at an interactive playground called "Tangle", where children create their art installations by weaving colorful elastic bands around poles at a skating rink in the Marina Bay Sands mall in Singapore August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
5 / 8
Children play at an interactive playground called "Tangle", where they create their art installation by weaving colorful elastic bands around poles at a skating rink in the Marina Bay Sands mall, in Singapore August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Children play at an interactive playground called "Tangle", where they create their art installation by weaving colorful elastic bands around poles at a skating rink in the Marina Bay Sands mall, in Singapore August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Friday, August 01, 2014
Children play at an interactive playground called "Tangle", where they create their art installation by weaving colorful elastic bands around poles at a skating rink in the Marina Bay Sands mall, in Singapore August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
6 / 8
Children play at an interactive playground called "Tangle", where they create their art installations by weaving colorful elastic bands around poles at a skating rink in the Marina Bay Sands mall, in Singapore August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Children play at an interactive playground called "Tangle", where they create their art installations by weaving colorful elastic bands around poles at a skating rink in the Marina Bay Sands mall, in Singapore August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Friday, August 01, 2014
Children play at an interactive playground called "Tangle", where they create their art installations by weaving colorful elastic bands around poles at a skating rink in the Marina Bay Sands mall, in Singapore August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
7 / 8
A child plays at an interactive playground called "Tangle", where children create their art installations by weaving colorful elastic bands around poles at a skating rink in the Marina Bay Sands mall in Singapore August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su

A child plays at an interactive playground called "Tangle", where children create their art installations by weaving colorful elastic bands around poles at a skating rink in the Marina Bay Sands mall in Singapore August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Friday, August 01, 2014
A child plays at an interactive playground called "Tangle", where children create their art installations by weaving colorful elastic bands around poles at a skating rink in the Marina Bay Sands mall in Singapore August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
8 / 8
View Again
View Next
Florida's quirky mailboxes

Florida's quirky mailboxes

Next Slideshows

Florida's quirky mailboxes

Florida's quirky mailboxes

The Florida Keys are famous for their diving, but they are less known for another quirky attraction: driveway mailboxes.

01 Aug 2014
John Kerry in India

John Kerry in India

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry is on his first visit to India following the resounding election win of Narendra Modi.

01 Aug 2014
Being Elmo in Times Square

Being Elmo in Times Square

A day in the life of a Times Square Elmo posing for tips with tourists.

01 Aug 2014
Journey across Mauritania

Journey across Mauritania

Black iron ore mines in Mauritania attract people from all over the country looking for work. The employees proudly call their mining firm the lung of their...

31 Jul 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Portugal wins Eurovision for first time

Portugal wins Eurovision for first time

Portugal's Salvador Sobral won the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest performing a jazz-style ballad written by sister Luisa, beating second-place Bulgaria.

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.

The art of the Venice Biennale

The art of the Venice Biennale

Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike grows

Palestinian hunger strike grows

More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Dior in the desert

Dior in the desert

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.

Eurovision: the contenders

Eurovision: the contenders

The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures