Pictures | Sat Apr 5, 2014 | 1:52am IST

Aftershocks in Chile

<p>A damaged car is seen in Iquique's duty free zone known as Zofri, after a series of aftershocks, in the northern port of Iquique April 4, 2014. The 8.2 magnitude earthquake was blamed for six deaths and residents have been hit by dozens of aftershocks. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado</p>

Saturday, April 05, 2014

<p>Women wait to gave birth inside an Army's Special Medical Attention Station in the area of the local hospital, after a series of aftershocks, in the northern port of Iquique April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado</p>

Saturday, April 05, 2014

<p>New vehicles that were jolted from their parking lots are seen along a road on a hill in Iquique's duty free zone known as Zofri, after a series of aftershocks, in the northern port of Iquique April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado</p>

Saturday, April 05, 2014

<p>A security worker walks past debris and scattered boxes of merchandise in Iquique's duty free zone known as Zofri, after a series of aftershocks, in the northern port of Iquique April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado</p>

Saturday, April 05, 2014

<p>Medical staff attend to a newborn (L) and women giving birth inside an Army's Special Medical Attention Station inside the area of the local hospital, after a series of aftershocks, in the northern port of Iquique April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado</p>

Saturday, April 05, 2014

<p>A damaged truck is seen in Iquique's duty free zone known as Zofri, after a series of aftershocks, in the northern port of Iquique April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado</p>

Saturday, April 05, 2014

<p>Residents gather in a shelter outdoors at Alto Hospicio commune after a series of aftershocks in the northern port of Iquique April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado</p>

Saturday, April 05, 2014

<p>Mobile phones are charged in a shelter at Alto Hospicio commune after a series of aftershocks in the northern port of Iquique April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado</p>

Saturday, April 05, 2014

<p>A man and his baby stay inside a container used as a shelter at the Alto Hospicio commune after a series of aftershocks in the northern port of Iquique April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado</p>

Saturday, April 05, 2014

<p>A tilted power pole is pictured with tents in the background, after a series of aftershocks, in the northern port of Iquique April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado</p>

Saturday, April 05, 2014

<p>A woman an her newborn baby are transported from the Army's Special Medical Attention Station, where she gave birth, to the local hospital, after a series of aftershocks, in the northern port of Iquique April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado</p>

Saturday, April 05, 2014

<p>Residents push strollers along a damaged road leading to Alto Hospicio commune after a series of aftershocks in the northern port of Iquique, Chile April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado</p>

Saturday, April 05, 2014

<p>Fishermen look at sunken boats, after a series of aftershocks, in the northern port of Iquique April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado</p>

Saturday, April 05, 2014

<p>A woman poses for a picture for a friend (not pictured) while sitting on cracks on the road leading to Alto Hospicio commune, after a series of aftershocks, in the northern port of Iquique April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado</p>

Saturday, April 05, 2014

<p>A cameraman records near cars caught under rubble after an earthquake and tsunami hit the northern port of Iquique April 2, 2014. A powerful 7.6-magnitude earthquake struck off northern Chile - it was the strongest of several aftershocks that followed a huge 8.2-magnitude quake, which triggered a tsunami, that is blamed for six deaths in the same region. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado</p>

Saturday, April 05, 2014

<p>Residents walk to higher ground after a 7.6 magnitude quake, following an earthquake and tsunami the day before, in the northern port of Iquique April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado</p>

Saturday, April 05, 2014

<p>A resident looks at debris around a home after an earthquake and tsunami hit the northern port of Iquique April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado</p>

Saturday, April 05, 2014

<p>Fishermen inspect the damage caused by an earthquake and tsunami that hit the northern port of Iquique, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Luis Hidalgo/Pool</p>

Saturday, April 05, 2014

<p>A rescue worker inspects a car caught under a landslide after an earthquake and tsunami hit the northern port of Iquique, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Cristian Vivero</p>

Saturday, April 05, 2014

<p>A man walks past a row of shops destroyed in a blaze after an earthquake and tsunami hit the northern port of Iquique, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Hector Merida</p>

Saturday, April 05, 2014

<p>Vehicles and boats lie on the shore after a tsunami hit the northern port of Iquique, Chile, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Cristian Vivero</p>

Saturday, April 05, 2014

<p>Firefighters battle a blaze started after an earthquake and tsunami hit the northern port of Iquique April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Hector Merida</p>

Saturday, April 05, 2014

<p>Fishermen inspect a boat washed onto a dock after a tsunami hit the northern port of Iquique April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Hector Merida</p>

Saturday, April 05, 2014

<p>Soldiers guard a supermarket to prevent looting after a tsunami hit the northern port of Iquique, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Cristian Vivero</p>

Saturday, April 05, 2014

<p>Fishermen inspect boats sunk after a tsunami hit the northern port of Iquique, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Cristian Vivero</p>

Saturday, April 05, 2014

<p>People are evacuated from their shelter after a tsunami alarm in Antofagasta city, Chile, April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Saturday, April 05, 2014

<p>People stand in line to buy fuel after an earthquake and tsunami hit the northern port of Iquique April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Luis Hidalgo/Pool</p>

Saturday, April 05, 2014

<p>Residents walk to higher ground after a Tsunami alarm in Talcahuano city, south of Santiago on the southern Pacific coast, April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra</p>

Saturday, April 05, 2014

<p>Residents stay on the top floor of their building during a vertical evacuation after a tsunami alarm in Iquique city, April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Cristian Vivero</p>

Saturday, April 05, 2014

<p>Residents take their belongings to higher ground after a tsunami alarm in Talcahuano city, April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra</p>

Saturday, April 05, 2014

<p>An elderly person is evacuated from a shelter after a tsunami alarm in Antofagasta city, April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Saturday, April 05, 2014

<p>An elderly person is evacuated from a shelter after a tsunami alarm in Antofagasta city, north of Santiago on the southern Pacific coast, April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Saturday, April 05, 2014

