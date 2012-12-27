All that Glitters
A tribal woman in Gandacherra village, about 190 km (118 miles) southeast of Agartala, Tripura July 5, 2007. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey/FIles
A tribal dancer from Orissa in New Delhi November 9, 2006. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan/FIles
A vendor tries new bangles on the wrist of a Kashmiri Muslim girl ahead of Eid-al-Fitr festival in Srinagar August 18, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/FIles
A blind girl at the Asian Aid School for the Blind on the outskirts of Bobbili, in Andhra Pradesh June 28, 2007. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan/FIles
A goldsmith checks a gold necklace at a workshop in Kolkata April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/FIles
An ethnic Lambada (tribal) woman attends a presidential campaign in Hyderabad July 6, 2007. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/FIles
Women select jewellery before buying it from a vendor ahead of the Eid-al-Fitr festival in Srinagar August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/FIles
A tribal woman in Shimla December 30, 2008. REUTERS/Anil Dayal/FIles
A tribal woman walks in the local market in the town of Jeypore in Orissa June 27, 2007. Picture taken June 27, 2007. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan/FIles
A woman of the Dongria Kondh tribe attends a gathering on top of the Niyamgiri mountain, which they worship as their living god in Orissa February 21, 2010. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause/FIles
Brides wait after their make-up are done during a mass marriage ceremony at Bahirkhand village, about 60 km (37 miles) north from Kolkata February 15, 2009. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal/FIles
A salesgirl shows a gold necklace to customers at a jewellery showroom in Chandigarh November 11, 2012. EUTERS/Ajay Verma/FIles
A model displays jewellery at a fashion show in Kolkata April 3, 2009. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal/FIles
A performer looks on as he takes part in the annual Hindu religious festival of Bonalu in Hyderabad July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/FIles
A goldsmith works on a gold bangles at a workshop in Kolkata March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/FIles
A silver trader displays silver ornaments inside his shop in Ahmedabad April 27, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave/FIles
A Muslim bejeweled bride makes an entry on a paper during a mass marriage ceremony in Ahmedabad March 6, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
A woman tries on a gold bracelet at a jewellery showroom in Siliguri November 4, 2009. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
A model presents a creation in New Delhi March 20, 2009. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur/FIles
A slum dweller attends a protest in New Delhi February 20, 2009. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/FIles
A traditionally dressed Indian folk dancer waits to perform on the second day of a crafts fair in Chandigarh October 25, 2009. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/FIles
Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai smiles during a promotional event for a watch company in New Delhi, December 5, 2007. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur/FIles
A boy carries necklaces of artificial beads on the roadside in Chandigarh June 26, 2007. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/FIles
