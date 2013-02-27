Animals around the world

A Sumatran tiger plays with a pig before killing it at the Sumatra Tiger Rescue Centre compound, inside the Tambling Wildlife Nature Conservation (TWNC) near Bandar Lampung, the southern tip of Sumatra island February 24, 2013. The rescue centre has released five tigers since 2009 on the 45,000 hectares of the TWNC jungle while eight are still under their care. One of the eight will be released next year. Rizal, a tiger keeper, said on a monthly basis the eight tigers eat a total of 80 live pigs, each weighing between 10-12 kilograms. The Sumatran tiger is a rare tiger subspecies that inhabits the Indonesian island of Sumatra. About 440-600 Sumatran tigers, which was classified as critically endangered, were accounted for by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) in 2008. The owner of TWNC, Tomy Winata, said his company, Artha Graha, has already invested between $20-25 million in TWNC, with monthly costs to sustain the reserve at approximately $150,000. REUTERS/Beawiharta