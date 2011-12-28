Anna Hazare takes anti-graft protests to Mumbai
Supporters of anti-corruption activist Anna Hazare clap and dance after he returned to the stage during his three-day fast at the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) grounds in Mumbai December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A boy holds a candle and the Indian national flag in front of a portrait of anti-corruption activist Anna Hazare during a candlelight vigil in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Supporters of veteran Indian social activist Anna Hazare hold onto donkeys wearing placards during a demonstration against corruption in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Supporters of veteran social activist Anna Hazare shout slogans around a mock funeral pyre symbolizing the government's anti-corruption Lokpal bill during a demonstration in Ahmedabad December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Supporters of anti-corruption activist Anna Hazare gather during his three-day fast at the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) grounds in Mumbai December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Anti-corruption activist Anna Hazare scratches his face while sitting on the stage during his three-day fast at the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) grounds in Mumbai December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Supporters of anti-corruption activist Anna Hazare gather while holding Indian national flags at the venue of Hazare's three-day fast at the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) grounds in Mumbai December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Two supporters at the venue of anti-corruption activist Anna Hazare's three-day fast sit at the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) grounds in Mumbai December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Supporters of veteran Indian social activist Anna Hazare raise their arms while shouting pro-Hazare slogans during a demonstration in Jammu December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
A supporter of anti-corruption activist Anna Hazare gestures at the venue of Hazare's three-day fast at the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) grounds in Mumbai December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A supporter of anti-corruption activist Anna Hazare shouts slogans after Hazare announced that he would end his fast later in the evening at the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) grounds in Mumbai December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Anti-corruption activist Anna Hazare waves as he returns to the stage during his three-day fast at the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) grounds in Mumbai December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Supporters of veteran Indian social activist Anna Hazare shout slogans as they wave Indian national flags at the venue of his three-day fast at the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) grounds Mumbai December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Anti-corruption activist Anna Hazare addresses the crowd after he returned to the stage during his three-day fast at the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) grounds in Mumbai December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A supporter of veteran Indian social activist Anna Hazare waves Indian national flag at the venue of his three-day fast at the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) grounds Mumbai December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Anti-corruption activist Anna Hazare adjusts his glasses after returning to the stage during his three-day fast at the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) grounds in Mumbai December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Supporters of veteran social activist Anna Hazare carry a mock funeral pyre symbolizing the government's anti-corruption Lokpal bill during a demonstration in Ahmedabad December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Supporters of anti-corruption activist Anna Hazare gather during his three-day fast at the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) grounds in Mumbai December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Anti-corruption activist Anna Hazare joins his hands as he arrives at the venue of his three-day fast at the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) grounds in Mumbai December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Veteran social activist Anna Hazare (C, wearing white cap) waves from a vehicle during a rally in Mumbai December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Anti-corruption activist Anna Hazare joins his hands as he arrives at the venue of his three-day fast at the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) grounds in Mumbai December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Two men carrying Indian national flags gather outside the venue of anti-corruption activist Anna Hazare's three-day fast at the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) grounds in Mumbai December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Veteran social activist Anna Hazare prays at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial at Juhu Beach in Mumbai December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Veteran social activist Anna Hazare (C, wearing white cap) waves from a vehicle during a rally in Mumbai December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A man selling national flags stands outside the venue of anti-corruption activist Anna Hazare's three-day fast at the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) grounds in Mumbai December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A supporter (C) of veteran social activist Anna Hazare shouts pro-Hazare slogans at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial at Juhu Beach in Mumbai December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Anti-corruption activist Anna Hazare sits on stage after arriving at the venue of his three-day fast at the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) grounds in Mumbai December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Supporters of veteran Indian social activist Anna Hazare cover their face amid fumes emitted from fumigation work carried out by a health worker, at Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) grounds in Mumbai December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A supporter of veteran social activist Anna Hazare waves an Indian national flag amid fumes emitted from fumigation work carried out by a health worker, at Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) grounds in Mumbai December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui more
A supporter of anti-corruption activist Anna Hazare waves India's national flag at the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) grounds in Mumbai December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A supporter of veteran social activist Anna Hazare shouts pro-Hazare slogans from inside a police vehicle after he was detained during a demonstration in the northern Indian city of Chandigarh December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
A supporter of anti-corruption activist Anna Hazare attends a three-day fast at Ramlila ground in New Delhi December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A supporter of anti-corruption activist Anna Hazare holds an Indian national flag at the venue of three-day fast for the supporters of Hazare at Ramlila ground in New Delhi December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Veteran social activist Anna Hazare gestures to supporters at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial at Juhu Beach in Mumbai December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A sweeper cleans the stage in front of portraits of Mahatma Gandhi (R) and anti-corruption activist Anna Hazare at the venue of three-day fast for the supporters of Hazare at Ramlila ground in New Delhi December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Anti-corruption activist Anna Hazare wipes his face after arriving at the venue of his three-day fast at the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) grounds in Mumbai December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A supporter of anti-corruption activist Anna Hazare sits while wearing a mask bearing Hazare's image at the venue of his three-day fast at the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) grounds in Mumbai December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Anti-corruption activist Anna Hazare offers a prayer in front of a statue of Indian freedom fighter Mahatma Gandhi at the Gandhi memorial at Juhu Beach in Mumbai December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
Anti-corruption activist Anna Hazare meditates at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial at Juhu Beach in Mumbai December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Supporters of anti-corruption activist Anna Hazare dance while waving Indian national flags during his three-day fast at the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) grounds in Mumbai December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A supporter of anti-corruption activist Anna Hazare carries his child on his shoulders while holding an Indian national flag during Hazare's three-day fast at the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) grounds in Mumbai December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Danish...more
Supporters of anti-corruption activist Anna Hazare dance while waving Indian national flags during his three-day fast at the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) grounds in Mumbai December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A supporter of anti-corruption activist Anna Hazare carries the Indian national flag at the venue of Hazare's three-day fast at the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) grounds in Mumbai December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Supporters of veteran Indian social activist Anna Hazare hold candles during a candlelight vigil in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A supporter of veteran Indian social activist Anna Hazare shouts pro-Hazare slogans during a demonstration in Jammu December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
A supporter of anti-corruption activist Anna Hazare dances beneath Indian national flags after Hazare announced that he would end his fast later in the evening at the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) grounds in Mumbai December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Danish...more
