Antarctica melting
The Thwaites Glacier in Antarctica is seen in this undated NASA image. Vast glaciers in West Antarctica seem to be locked in an irreversible thaw linked to global warming that may push up sea levels for centuries, scientists said. REUTERS/NASA/Handout via Reuters
Two Adelie penguins stand atop a block of melting ice on a rocky shoreline in East Antarctica January 1, 2010. REUTERS/Pauline Askin
A whale fossil is seen near to an Antarctic station located in Admiralty Bay, King George Island on the Antarctic continent November 25, 2008. The whale fossil was constructed by French explorer Jacques Cousteau in 1979. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A 20 meter-high ice cliff forming the edge of the Wilkins Ice shelf on the Antarctic Peninsula is seen from a plane January 18, 2009. REUTERS/Alister Doyle
An enormous iceberg breaks off the Knox Coast in the Australian Antarctic Territory, January 11, 2008. REUTERS/Torsten Blackwood/Pool
The B-31 Iceberg is seen after separating from a rift in Antarctica's Pine Island Glacier November 13, 2013. REUTERS/NASA Earth Observatory/Holli Riebeek/Handout via Reuters.
Giant tabular icebergs surrounded by ice floe drift in Vincennes Bay in the Australian Antarctic Territory January 11, 2008. REUTERS/Torsten Blackwood/Pool
Adelie penguins walk on the ice at Cape Denison in Antarctica, in this December 12, 2009 file photo. REUTERS/Pauline Askin/Files
A telescope at Amundsen-Scott South Pole Station is seen against the night sky with the Milky Way August 2008. REUTERS/Keith Vanderlinde/National Science Foundation/Handout
A humpback whale swims past the British Antarctic Survey's Rothera base January 25, 2009. REUTERS/Alister Doyle
A mountain is reflected in a bay that used to be covered by the Sheldon glacier on the Antarctic peninsula, January 14, 2009. REUTERS/Alister Doyle
The Trans Antarctic Mountains are clearly visible from the flight deck of a ski-equipped cargo plane flying from McMurdo Station to Amundsen-Scott South Pole Station in Antarctica, December 11, 2006. REUTERS/Deborah Zabarenko
A NASA DC-8 flies across a crack, 18 miles (29 km) in length, forming across the Pine Island Glacier ice shelf October 26, 2011. REUTERS/NASA/GSFC/Jefferson Beck/Handout
Two Adelie penguins rest on the shores of Commonwealth Bay in Antarctica December 13, 2009. REUTERS/Pauline Askin
An iceberg sculpted by the sea is seen in a bay beside the British Antarctic Survey's Rothera base January 23, 2009. REUTERS/Alister Doyle
The MV Akademik Shokalskiy is pictured stranded in ice in Antarctica, December 29, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Peacock
People watch pieces of ice floating in the Weddell Sea from the Argentine Base Marambio in the Antarctica Peninsula, March 8, 2008. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian
Weddell seals lie atop ice at Cape Denison, Commonwealth Bay, East Antarctica January 1, 2010. REUTERS/Pauline Askin
Ice blocks are seen floating in the Weddell Sea near the Antarctic Peninsula March 8, 2008. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian (ANTARCTICA)
Adelie penguins stand atop ice near the French station at Dumont d’Urville in East Antarctica January 22, 2010. REUTERS/Pauline Askin
Sofa-sized chunks of ice drop from the Barne Glacier in Cape Evans, Antarctica December 9, 2006. REUTERS/Deborah Zabarenko
British scientist Alison Cook, of the British Antarctic Survey, sits on Merger peak after landing by plane on a snowy ridge in Antarctica January 18, 2009. REUTERS/Alister Doyle
The B-15A iceberg breaks up off Antarctica's Cape Adare October 30, 2005, as seen from European Space Agency's (ESA) Envisat satellite. REUTERS/Handout
The retreating Knox Coast iceshelf exposes the barren Windmill Islands of Vincennes Bay in the Australian Antarctic Territory on January 11, 2008. REUTERS/Torsten Blackwood/Pool
Glaciers of Livingston Island are pictured in the Antarctica continent November 25, 2008. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Giant tabular icebergs surrounded by ice floe drift in Vincennes Bay in the Australian Antarctic Territory January 11, 2008. REUTERS/Torsten Blackwood/Pool
A seal swims by icebergs off the British Antarctic Survey's Rothera base January 23, 2009. REUTERS/Alister Doyle
A satellite view of Antarctica is seen in this undated NASA handout photo. REUTERS/NASA/Handout
