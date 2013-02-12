Berlinale best
Actress Juliette Binoche dances during a photocall to promote the movie "Camille Claudel 1915" at the 63rd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Actor Matt Damon signs autographs as he arrives for the screening of the film 'Promised Land' at the 63rd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Actor Jude Law poses on the red carpet as he arrives for the screening of the movie "Side Effects" at the 63rd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Actors Hugh Jackman and Anne Hathaway attend a photocall to promote the film "Les Miserables" at the 63rd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Young actor Rapule Sinaye Hendricks attends a news conference for the movie "Layla Fourie" at the 63rd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Actress Julie Delpy (R), actor Ethan Hawke (L) and director Richard Linklater (C) attend the screening of their movie "Before Midnight" at the 63rd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Cast member Amanda Seyfried poses during a photocall to promote the movie "Lovelace" at the 63rd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
U.S. actress Jane Fonda arrives on red carpet for the screening of the movie Yi Dai Zong Shi, "The Grandmaster" at the 63rd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Actress Charlize Theron poses as she arrives for the 'Cinema for Peace' charity gala at the 63rd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Director Steven Soderbergh and actress Rooney Mara pose on red carpet as they arrive for the screening of the movie "Side Effects" at the 63rd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Actress Juliette Binoche dances s with director Bruno Dumont during a photocall to promote the movie "Camille Claudel 1915" at the 63rd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Director Denis Cote (R) poses with cast member Romane Bohringer on the red carpet before the screening of their movie "Vic et Flo ont vu un ours" (Vic and Flo Saw a Bear) at the 63rd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 10, 2013....more
Actress Fallon Goodson poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "The Necessary Death of Charlie Countryman" at the 63rd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Actress Anne Hathaway poses as she arrives for the screening of the film "Les Miserables" at the 63rd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Actor Tony Leung Chiu Wai poses during a photocall to promote the movie Yi Dai Zong Shi, "The Grandmaster" at the 63rd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Cast member Rooney Mara attends a news conference to promote the movie "Side Effects" at the 63rd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Actress Pierette Robitaille poses during a photocall to promote the movie "Vic et Flo ont vu un ours" (Vic and Flo Saw a Bear) at the 63rd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Actor John Krasinski signs autographs as he arrives for the screening of the film 'Promised Land' at the 63rd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
U.S. actress Jane Fonda films with her smartphone as she arrives for the screening of the film 'Promised Land' at the 63rd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
German actress Jessica Schwarz arrives on red carpet for the screening of the movie Yi Dai Zong Shi, "The Grandmaster" at the 63rd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Actress Maryam Moghadam poses during a photocall to promote the movie "Parde" (Closed Curtain) at the 63rd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Actor Eddie Redmayne arrives for the screening of the film "Les Miserables" at the 63rd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Actress Zhang Ziyi arrives on red carpet for the screening of the movie Yi Dai Zong Shi, "The Grandmaster" at the 63rd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Cast member Rapule Sinaye Hendricks poses on the red carpet before the screening of the movie "Layla Fourie" at the 63rd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Directors Rob Epstein (L) and Jeffrey Friedman (R) pose with their cast James Franco, Amanda Seyfried and Peter Sarsgaard (2nd L-2nd R) during a photocall to promote the movie "Lovelace" at the 63rd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin...more
Actors Rayna Campbell and August Diehl react as they pose during a photocall to promote the movie "Layla Fourie" at the 63rd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Actors Julie Delpy and Ethan Hawke pose on red carpet as they arrive for the screening of the movie "Before Midnight" at the 63rd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Actress Tamsin Egerton poses during a photocall to promote the movie "The Look of Love" at the 63rd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Director Denis Cote (2nd R) poses with actors Marc-Andre Grondin (L-R), Pierette Robitaille and Romane Bohringer during a photocall to promote the movie "Vic et Flo ont vu un ours" (Vic and Flo Saw a Bear) at the 63rd Berlinale International Film...more
Actress Anna Friel poses during a photocall to promote the movie "The Look of Love" at the 63rd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
