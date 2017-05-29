Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon May 29, 2017 | 10:40pm IST

Best of Cannes

Actress Diane Kruger, Best Actress award winner for her role in the film "Aus dem Nichts" (In the Fade). REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Monday, May 29, 2017
REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
1 / 50
Director Ruben Ostlund, Palme d'Or award winner for his film "The Square". REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Sunday, May 28, 2017
REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
2 / 50
Jury members Will Smith kisses Agnes Jaoui at the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Monday, May 29, 2017
REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
3 / 50
Director Roman Polanski and cast members Eva Green and Emmanuelle Seigner at the screening of "Based on a True Story". REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Saturday, May 27, 2017
REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
4 / 50
Cast member Elle Fanning and Nicole Kidman at a screening of "The Beguiled". REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Thursday, May 25, 2017
REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
5 / 50
Cast members Emmanuelle Seigner and Eva Green kiss as they pose photocall for the film "Based on a True Story". REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Saturday, May 27, 2017
REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
6 / 50
Sailors of the French navy stand on the red carpet during arrivals for "L'Amant double". REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Friday, May 26, 2017
REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
7 / 50
Miriam Odemba poses at a screening of the film "Based on a True Story". REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Saturday, May 27, 2017
REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
8 / 50
Jury member actress Fan BingBing poses at the screening of the film "L'Amant double" (Amant Double). REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Friday, May 26, 2017
REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
9 / 50
A guest poses at the screening of the film "L'Amant double" (Amant Double). REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Friday, May 26, 2017
REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
10 / 50
Actress Uma Thurman, Jury President of Film selection "Un Certain Regard". REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Sunday, May 28, 2017
REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
11 / 50
Mistress of Ceremony actress Monica Bellucci kisses Director Pedro Almodovar, Jury President of the 70th Cannes Film Festival, on stage at the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Monday, May 29, 2017
REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
12 / 50
Actor Joaquin Phoenix, best actor award winner for his role in the film "You Were Never Really Here", poses with director Lynne Ramsay, best screenplay award winner for her film "You Were Never Really Here". REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Monday, May 29, 2017
REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
13 / 50
Cast member Diane Kruger and director Fatih Akin attend attend a news conference for the film "Aus dem Nichts" (In the Fade). REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Friday, May 26, 2017
REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
14 / 50
Socialite Paris Hilton and her partner model Chris Zylka pose during the amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS 2017 event. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Friday, May 26, 2017
REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
15 / 50
Lindsay Lohan poses during the amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS 2017 event. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Friday, May 26, 2017
REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
16 / 50
Cast members Colin Farrell, Kirsten Dunst and Elle Fanning and pose before the screening of the film "The Beguiled". REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Wednesday, May 24, 2017
REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
17 / 50
Director David Lynch and actor Kyle MacLachlan pose before the screening of the TV series "Twin Peaks". REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Thursday, May 25, 2017
REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
18 / 50
Cast member Robert Pattinson poses during a photocall for the film "Good Time". REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Thursday, May 25, 2017
REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
19 / 50
Igor Bogdanoff and Julie Jardon poses before the screening of the TV series "Twin Peaks". REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Thursday, May 25, 2017
REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
20 / 50
Model Tina Kunakey poses before the screening of the film "The Beguiled". REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Wednesday, May 24, 2017
REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
21 / 50
Cast members Ricardo Darin, Dolores Fonzi and Erica Rivas pose during a photocall for the film "The Summit" (La cordillera). REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Wednesday, May 24, 2017
REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
22 / 50
Director David Lynch poses. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Tuesday, May 23, 2017
REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
23 / 50
Model Hailey Baldwin poses before the screening of the film "The Beguiled". REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Wednesday, May 24, 2017
REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
24 / 50
Model Izabel Goulart poses before the screening of the film "The Beguiled". REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Wednesday, May 24, 2017
REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
25 / 50
Jermaine Jackson poses before the screening of the film "The Beguiled". REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Wednesday, May 24, 2017
REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
26 / 50
Cast members Gwendoline Christie, Nicole Kidman and Elisabeth Moss pose at a photocall for the TV series "Top of the Lake : China Girl". REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Tuesday, May 23, 2017
REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
27 / 50
Director Naomi Kawase (C), cast members Tatsuya Fuji, Masatoshi Nagase, Misuzu Kanno, Ayame Misaki pose during a photocall for the film "Hikari" (Radiance). REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Tuesday, May 23, 2017
REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
28 / 50
Actress Diane Kruger poses. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Tuesday, May 23, 2017
REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
29 / 50
Cast Member Elisabeth Moss poses during a photocall for the TV series "Top of the Lake : China Girl". REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Tuesday, May 23, 2017
REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
30 / 50
Actor Benicio del Toro and actress Elle Fanning pose for a family photo with former Cannes festival award winners. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Tuesday, May 23, 2017
REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
31 / 50
Actress Nicole Kidman and model Naomi Campbell pose. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Tuesday, May 23, 2017
REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
32 / 50
Actress Eva Longoria poses at the screening of The Killing of a Sacred Deer. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Monday, May 22, 2017
REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
33 / 50
Cast member Celine Sallette at the photocall for the film Nos annees folles (Golden Years). REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Monday, May 22, 2017
REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
34 / 50
Model Sara Sampaio at the screening of The Killing of a Sacred Deer. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Monday, May 22, 2017
REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
35 / 50
Cast members Kim Sae-byuk, Kwon Hae-Hyo, Cho Yun-hee, Kim Min-hee and Director Hong Sang-soo pose the photocall for Geu-hu (The Day After). REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Monday, May 22, 2017
REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
36 / 50
Director John Cameron Mitchell poses with costume designer Sandy Powell and cast members at the screening of How to Talk to Girls at Parties. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Sunday, May 21, 2017
REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
37 / 50
Singer Rihanna poses for the screening of "Okja". REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Saturday, May 20, 2017
REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
38 / 50
Actress Aishwarya Rai poses for the screening of "Okja". REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Saturday, May 20, 2017
REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
39 / 50
Jury member Jessica Chastain poses for the screening of "Okja". REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Friday, May 19, 2017
REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
40 / 50
Actress Li Yuchun poses for the screening of "Okja". REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Saturday, May 20, 2017
REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
41 / 50
Cast member Tilda Swinton poses for the screening of "Okja". REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Friday, May 19, 2017
REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
42 / 50
Director JR jumps as he poses for the screening of "Visages, villages". REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Friday, May 19, 2017
REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
43 / 50
Tattoos are pictured on the face of cast member Panya Yimumphai as he poses at the photocall for the film "A Prayer Before Dawn". REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Friday, May 19, 2017
REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
44 / 50
Directors JR and Agnes Varda joke with Musician Matthieu Chedid known as M as they pose at the photocall for the film "Visages, villages" (Faces Places). REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Friday, May 19, 2017
REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
45 / 50
Cast member Soudabeh Beizaee and Nasim Adabi pose at the photocall for "Lerd" (A Man of Integrity). REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Friday, May 19, 2017
REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
46 / 50
Model Deepika Padukone poses at the screening of "Nelyubov" (Loveless). REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Thursday, May 18, 2017
REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
47 / 50
Cast members Michelle Williams and Julianne Moore pose before the screening of the film "Wonderstruck" in competition. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Thursday, May 18, 2017
REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
48 / 50
Model Winnie Harlow poses before the screening of the film "Nelyubov" (Loveless) in competition. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Thursday, May 18, 2017
REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
49 / 50
Susan Sarandon poses before the screening of the film "Nelyubov" (Loveless) in competition. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Thursday, May 18, 2017
REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
50 / 50
