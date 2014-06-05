Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Jun 5, 2014 | 7:50pm IST

Cattle herders of CAR

Men from the Peul tribe sit at the back of a pick-up truck in the town of Molemi June 4, 2014. Peul cattle herders are mostly Muslims and they are often attacked by "anti-balaka" Christian militia. Central African Republic has been gripped by ethnic and religious violence since Seleka rebels, who are mostly Muslim, seized power in 2013. Seleka left power in January after 10 months of looting and violence that had prompted the formation of Christian militias known as anti-balaka, who have carried out retaliatory attacks on Muslims. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Men from the Peul tribe sit at the back of a pick-up truck in the town of Molemi June 4, 2014. Peul cattle herders are mostly Muslims and they are often attacked by "anti-balaka" Christian militia. Central African Republic has been gripped by ethnic...more

Thursday, June 05, 2014
Men from the Peul tribe sit at the back of a pick-up truck in the town of Molemi June 4, 2014. Peul cattle herders are mostly Muslims and they are often attacked by "anti-balaka" Christian militia. Central African Republic has been gripped by ethnic and religious violence since Seleka rebels, who are mostly Muslim, seized power in 2013. Seleka left power in January after 10 months of looting and violence that had prompted the formation of Christian militias known as anti-balaka, who have carried out retaliatory attacks on Muslims. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
1 / 20
An armed Seleka soldier walks with children from the Peul tribe in the town of Molemi June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

An armed Seleka soldier walks with children from the Peul tribe in the town of Molemi June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Thursday, June 05, 2014
An armed Seleka soldier walks with children from the Peul tribe in the town of Molemi June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
2 / 20
Women from the Peul tribe look at Seleka soldiers during a soccer match in the town of Molemi June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Women from the Peul tribe look at Seleka soldiers during a soccer match in the town of Molemi June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Thursday, June 05, 2014
Women from the Peul tribe look at Seleka soldiers during a soccer match in the town of Molemi June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
3 / 20
Boys from the Peul tribe stand during a visit by Seleka's General Ali Dararassa Mahamat in the town of Molemi June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Boys from the Peul tribe stand during a visit by Seleka's General Ali Dararassa Mahamat in the town of Molemi June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Thursday, June 05, 2014
Boys from the Peul tribe stand during a visit by Seleka's General Ali Dararassa Mahamat in the town of Molemi June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
4 / 20
Women from the Peul tribe are pictured in the town of Molemi June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Women from the Peul tribe are pictured in the town of Molemi June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Thursday, June 05, 2014
Women from the Peul tribe are pictured in the town of Molemi June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
5 / 20
A man from Peul tribe stands in front of cows at a village outside Bambari May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A man from Peul tribe stands in front of cows at a village outside Bambari May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Thursday, June 05, 2014
A man from Peul tribe stands in front of cows at a village outside Bambari May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
6 / 20
Soccer players stand in a line in front of a Seleka fighter before a soccer match in the town of Molemi June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Soccer players stand in a line in front of a Seleka fighter before a soccer match in the town of Molemi June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Thursday, June 05, 2014
Soccer players stand in a line in front of a Seleka fighter before a soccer match in the town of Molemi June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
7 / 20
A youth from the Peul tribe holds a bow and quiver of arrows in the town of Molemi June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A youth from the Peul tribe holds a bow and quiver of arrows in the town of Molemi June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Thursday, June 05, 2014
A youth from the Peul tribe holds a bow and quiver of arrows in the town of Molemi June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
8 / 20
A man walks through an empty market in the town of Molemi June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A man walks through an empty market in the town of Molemi June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Thursday, June 05, 2014
A man walks through an empty market in the town of Molemi June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
9 / 20
A Seleka fighter stands in front of men from the Peul tribe holding bows during a visit by Seleka's General Ali Dararassa Mahamat in the town of Molemi June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A Seleka fighter stands in front of men from the Peul tribe holding bows during a visit by Seleka's General Ali Dararassa Mahamat in the town of Molemi June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Thursday, June 05, 2014
A Seleka fighter stands in front of men from the Peul tribe holding bows during a visit by Seleka's General Ali Dararassa Mahamat in the town of Molemi June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
10 / 20
Men from the Peul tribe hold bows and arrows during a visit by Seleka's General Ali Dararassa Mahamat in the town of Molemi June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Men from the Peul tribe hold bows and arrows during a visit by Seleka's General Ali Dararassa Mahamat in the town of Molemi June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Thursday, June 05, 2014
Men from the Peul tribe hold bows and arrows during a visit by Seleka's General Ali Dararassa Mahamat in the town of Molemi June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
11 / 20
A Seleka soldier smokes as he carries his gun in front of Peul tribeswomen in the town of Molemi June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A Seleka soldier smokes as he carries his gun in front of Peul tribeswomen in the town of Molemi June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Thursday, June 05, 2014
A Seleka soldier smokes as he carries his gun in front of Peul tribeswomen in the town of Molemi June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
12 / 20
Men from Peul tribe sit in a village outside Bambari May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Men from Peul tribe sit in a village outside Bambari May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Thursday, June 05, 2014
Men from Peul tribe sit in a village outside Bambari May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
13 / 20
A sick boy from the Peul tribe stands in a village outside Bambari May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A sick boy from the Peul tribe stands in a village outside Bambari May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Thursday, June 05, 2014
A sick boy from the Peul tribe stands in a village outside Bambari May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
14 / 20
A man from the Peul tribe holds a bow and arrows as he runs after his cattle outside Bambari May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A man from the Peul tribe holds a bow and arrows as he runs after his cattle outside Bambari May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Thursday, June 05, 2014
A man from the Peul tribe holds a bow and arrows as he runs after his cattle outside Bambari May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
15 / 20
Muslim men from the Peul tribe pray in a village outside Bambari May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Muslim men from the Peul tribe pray in a village outside Bambari May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Thursday, June 05, 2014
Muslim men from the Peul tribe pray in a village outside Bambari May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
16 / 20
A man from the Peul tribe holds a bow and a quiver of arrows as he watches a soccer match in the town of Molemi June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A man from the Peul tribe holds a bow and a quiver of arrows as he watches a soccer match in the town of Molemi June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Thursday, June 05, 2014
A man from the Peul tribe holds a bow and a quiver of arrows as he watches a soccer match in the town of Molemi June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
17 / 20
Men from the Peul tribe stand during a visit by Seleka's General Ali Dararassa Mahamat in the town of Molemi June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Men from the Peul tribe stand during a visit by Seleka's General Ali Dararassa Mahamat in the town of Molemi June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Thursday, June 05, 2014
Men from the Peul tribe stand during a visit by Seleka's General Ali Dararassa Mahamat in the town of Molemi June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
18 / 20
Men from the Peul tribe hold bows next to a Seleka fighter during a visit by Seleka's General Ali Dararassa Mahamat in the town of Molemi June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Men from the Peul tribe hold bows next to a Seleka fighter during a visit by Seleka's General Ali Dararassa Mahamat in the town of Molemi June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Thursday, June 05, 2014
Men from the Peul tribe hold bows next to a Seleka fighter during a visit by Seleka's General Ali Dararassa Mahamat in the town of Molemi June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
19 / 20
Women from the Peul tribe watch a soccer match in the town of Molemi June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Women from the Peul tribe watch a soccer match in the town of Molemi June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Thursday, June 05, 2014
Women from the Peul tribe watch a soccer match in the town of Molemi June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Inside the Chinese military

Inside the Chinese military

Next Slideshows

Inside the Chinese military

Inside the Chinese military

China's sustained drive to become a major military power.

05 Jun 2014
Hong Kong remembers Tiananmen

Hong Kong remembers Tiananmen

Every year Hong Kong commemorates the Tiananmen Square crackdown of 1989.

04 Jun 2014
Egypt elects Sisi

Egypt elects Sisi

Egypt votes in former army chief Abdel Fattah al-Sisi as president.

04 Jun 2014
Thailand's Hunger Games salute

Thailand's Hunger Games salute

Anti-coup demonstrators are using the hand gesture made famous by the film "The Hunger Games" as a sign of resistance in Thailand.

04 Jun 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

The art of the Venice Biennale

The art of the Venice Biennale

Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.

Buddha's birthday

Buddha's birthday

Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.

Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics

Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics

The International Olympic Committee visits California this week as the race to host the 2024 Summer Games heats up.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures