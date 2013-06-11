Champions Trophy: India vs West Indies
West Indies' Darren Bravo (R) hits the ball past Mahendra Singh Dhoni during the ICC Champions Trophy group B match at The Oval cricket ground, London June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Spectators in the crowd wave flags during the ICC Champions Trophy group B match between India and the West Indies at The Oval cricket ground, London June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Ravindra Jadeja celebrates after dismissing West Indies' Ramnaresh Sarwan (unseen) during the ICC Champions Trophy group B match at The Oval cricket ground, London June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Ravindra Jadeja (L) celebrates after dismissing West Indies' Johnson Charles as umpire Aleem Dar signals during the ICC Champions Trophy group B match at The Oval cricket ground, London June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown
West Indies' Johnson Charles hits out during the ICC Champions Trophy group B match against India at The Oval cricket ground in London June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Ishant Sharma bowls as he is watched by West Indies' Chris Gayle (L) during the ICC Champions Trophy group B match at The Oval cricket ground in London England June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown
India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates after dismissing West Indies' Ravi Rampaul during the ICC Champions Trophy group B match at The Oval cricket ground, London England June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown
West Indies' Darren Sammy hits out as India's captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni (L) looks on during the ICC Champions Trophy group B match at The Oval cricket ground, London June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown
West Indies' Darren Sammy hits a six during the ICC Champions Trophy group B match against India at The Oval cricket ground, London June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Ravindra Jadeja (2nd L) is congratulated by teammates Dinesh Karthik (L) and Rohit Sharma after dismissing West Indies' Ravi Rampaul during the ICC Champions Trophy group B match at The Oval cricket ground, London England June 11, 2013....more
Mahendra Singh Dhoni catches the ball during the ICC Champions Trophy group B match against the West Indies at The Oval cricket ground in London June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Shikhar Dhawan hits out during the ICC Champions Trophy group B match against the West Indies at The Oval cricket ground, London June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown
West Indies' Darren Sammy reacts as a catch from the bat of Shikhar Dhawan is dropped during the ICC Champions Trophy group B match at The Oval cricket ground, London England June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown
India's Shikhar Dhawan celebrates as he reaches his century during the ICC Champions Trophy group B match against the West Indies at The Oval cricket ground, London England June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown
India's Shikhar Dhawan celebrates as he reaches his century as teammate Dinesh Karthik (L) looks on during the ICC Champions Trophy group B match against the West Indies at The Oval cricket ground, London England June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown more
India's Shikhar Dhawan celebrates as he reaches his century during the ICC Champions Trophy group B match against the West Indies at The Oval cricket ground, London England June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown
India's Shikhar Dhawan leaves the field with West Indies' Kieron Pollard (R) as the rain falls during the ICC Champions Trophy group B match at The Oval cricket ground in London, England June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown
West Indies' Darren Sammy picks himself up before leaving the field injured during the ICC Champions Trophy group B match against India at The Oval cricket ground in London June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown
West Indies' Sunil Narine puts on a top during their ICC Champions Trophy Group B match against India at The Oval cricket ground in London June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown
India's Shikhar Dhawan hits out during their ICC Champions Trophy Group B match against the West Indies at The Oval cricket ground in London June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown
India's Shikhar Dhawan prepares to hit out watched by West Indies' Johnson Charles during the ICC Champions Trophy group B match at The Oval cricket ground in London, England June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown
India's Shikhar Dhawan hits out during their ICC Champions Trophy Group B match against the West Indies at The Oval cricket ground in London June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown
