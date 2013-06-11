Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Jun 11, 2013 | 11:51pm IST

Champions Trophy: India vs West Indies

<p>West Indies' Darren Bravo (R) hits the ball past Mahendra Singh Dhoni during the ICC Champions Trophy group B match at The Oval cricket ground, London June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

West Indies' Darren Bravo (R) hits the ball past Mahendra Singh Dhoni during the ICC Champions Trophy group B match at The Oval cricket ground, London June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Tuesday, June 11, 2013

West Indies' Darren Bravo (R) hits the ball past Mahendra Singh Dhoni during the ICC Champions Trophy group B match at The Oval cricket ground, London June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown

<p>Spectators in the crowd wave flags during the ICC Champions Trophy group B match between India and the West Indies at The Oval cricket ground, London June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

Spectators in the crowd wave flags during the ICC Champions Trophy group B match between India and the West Indies at The Oval cricket ground, London June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Tuesday, June 11, 2013

Spectators in the crowd wave flags during the ICC Champions Trophy group B match between India and the West Indies at The Oval cricket ground, London June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown

<p>Ravindra Jadeja celebrates after dismissing West Indies' Ramnaresh Sarwan (unseen) during the ICC Champions Trophy group B match at The Oval cricket ground, London June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

Ravindra Jadeja celebrates after dismissing West Indies' Ramnaresh Sarwan (unseen) during the ICC Champions Trophy group B match at The Oval cricket ground, London June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Tuesday, June 11, 2013

Ravindra Jadeja celebrates after dismissing West Indies' Ramnaresh Sarwan (unseen) during the ICC Champions Trophy group B match at The Oval cricket ground, London June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown

<p>Ravindra Jadeja (L) celebrates after dismissing West Indies' Johnson Charles as umpire Aleem Dar signals during the ICC Champions Trophy group B match at The Oval cricket ground, London June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

Ravindra Jadeja (L) celebrates after dismissing West Indies' Johnson Charles as umpire Aleem Dar signals during the ICC Champions Trophy group B match at The Oval cricket ground, London June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Tuesday, June 11, 2013

Ravindra Jadeja (L) celebrates after dismissing West Indies' Johnson Charles as umpire Aleem Dar signals during the ICC Champions Trophy group B match at The Oval cricket ground, London June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown

<p>West Indies' Johnson Charles hits out during the ICC Champions Trophy group B match against India at The Oval cricket ground in London June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

West Indies' Johnson Charles hits out during the ICC Champions Trophy group B match against India at The Oval cricket ground in London June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Tuesday, June 11, 2013

West Indies' Johnson Charles hits out during the ICC Champions Trophy group B match against India at The Oval cricket ground in London June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown

<p>Ishant Sharma bowls as he is watched by West Indies' Chris Gayle (L) during the ICC Champions Trophy group B match at The Oval cricket ground in London England June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

Ishant Sharma bowls as he is watched by West Indies' Chris Gayle (L) during the ICC Champions Trophy group B match at The Oval cricket ground in London England June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Tuesday, June 11, 2013

Ishant Sharma bowls as he is watched by West Indies' Chris Gayle (L) during the ICC Champions Trophy group B match at The Oval cricket ground in London England June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown

<p>India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates after dismissing West Indies' Ravi Rampaul during the ICC Champions Trophy group B match at The Oval cricket ground, London England June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates after dismissing West Indies' Ravi Rampaul during the ICC Champions Trophy group B match at The Oval cricket ground, London England June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Tuesday, June 11, 2013

India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates after dismissing West Indies' Ravi Rampaul during the ICC Champions Trophy group B match at The Oval cricket ground, London England June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown

<p>West Indies' Darren Sammy hits out as India's captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni (L) looks on during the ICC Champions Trophy group B match at The Oval cricket ground, London June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

West Indies' Darren Sammy hits out as India's captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni (L) looks on during the ICC Champions Trophy group B match at The Oval cricket ground, London June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Tuesday, June 11, 2013

West Indies' Darren Sammy hits out as India's captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni (L) looks on during the ICC Champions Trophy group B match at The Oval cricket ground, London June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown

<p>West Indies' Darren Sammy hits a six during the ICC Champions Trophy group B match against India at The Oval cricket ground, London June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

West Indies' Darren Sammy hits a six during the ICC Champions Trophy group B match against India at The Oval cricket ground, London June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Tuesday, June 11, 2013

West Indies' Darren Sammy hits a six during the ICC Champions Trophy group B match against India at The Oval cricket ground, London June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown

<p>Ravindra Jadeja (2nd L) is congratulated by teammates Dinesh Karthik (L) and Rohit Sharma after dismissing West Indies' Ravi Rampaul during the ICC Champions Trophy group B match at The Oval cricket ground, London England June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

Ravindra Jadeja (2nd L) is congratulated by teammates Dinesh Karthik (L) and Rohit Sharma after dismissing West Indies' Ravi Rampaul during the ICC Champions Trophy group B match at The Oval cricket ground, London England June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Tuesday, June 11, 2013

Ravindra Jadeja (2nd L) is congratulated by teammates Dinesh Karthik (L) and Rohit Sharma after dismissing West Indies' Ravi Rampaul during the ICC Champions Trophy group B match at The Oval cricket ground, London England June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown

<p>Mahendra Singh Dhoni catches the ball during the ICC Champions Trophy group B match against the West Indies at The Oval cricket ground in London June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

Mahendra Singh Dhoni catches the ball during the ICC Champions Trophy group B match against the West Indies at The Oval cricket ground in London June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Tuesday, June 11, 2013

Mahendra Singh Dhoni catches the ball during the ICC Champions Trophy group B match against the West Indies at The Oval cricket ground in London June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown

<p>Shikhar Dhawan hits out during the ICC Champions Trophy group B match against the West Indies at The Oval cricket ground, London June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

Shikhar Dhawan hits out during the ICC Champions Trophy group B match against the West Indies at The Oval cricket ground, London June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Tuesday, June 11, 2013

Shikhar Dhawan hits out during the ICC Champions Trophy group B match against the West Indies at The Oval cricket ground, London June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown

<p>West Indies' Darren Sammy reacts as a catch from the bat of Shikhar Dhawan is dropped during the ICC Champions Trophy group B match at The Oval cricket ground, London England June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

West Indies' Darren Sammy reacts as a catch from the bat of Shikhar Dhawan is dropped during the ICC Champions Trophy group B match at The Oval cricket ground, London England June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Tuesday, June 11, 2013

West Indies' Darren Sammy reacts as a catch from the bat of Shikhar Dhawan is dropped during the ICC Champions Trophy group B match at The Oval cricket ground, London England June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown

<p>India's Shikhar Dhawan celebrates as he reaches his century during the ICC Champions Trophy group B match against the West Indies at The Oval cricket ground, London England June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

India's Shikhar Dhawan celebrates as he reaches his century during the ICC Champions Trophy group B match against the West Indies at The Oval cricket ground, London England June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Tuesday, June 11, 2013

India's Shikhar Dhawan celebrates as he reaches his century during the ICC Champions Trophy group B match against the West Indies at The Oval cricket ground, London England June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown

<p>India's Shikhar Dhawan celebrates as he reaches his century as teammate Dinesh Karthik (L) looks on during the ICC Champions Trophy group B match against the West Indies at The Oval cricket ground, London England June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

India's Shikhar Dhawan celebrates as he reaches his century as teammate Dinesh Karthik (L) looks on during the ICC Champions Trophy group B match against the West Indies at The Oval cricket ground, London England June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Tuesday, June 11, 2013

India's Shikhar Dhawan celebrates as he reaches his century as teammate Dinesh Karthik (L) looks on during the ICC Champions Trophy group B match against the West Indies at The Oval cricket ground, London England June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown

<p>India's Shikhar Dhawan celebrates as he reaches his century during the ICC Champions Trophy group B match against the West Indies at The Oval cricket ground, London England June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

India's Shikhar Dhawan celebrates as he reaches his century during the ICC Champions Trophy group B match against the West Indies at The Oval cricket ground, London England June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Tuesday, June 11, 2013

India's Shikhar Dhawan celebrates as he reaches his century during the ICC Champions Trophy group B match against the West Indies at The Oval cricket ground, London England June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown

<p>India's Shikhar Dhawan leaves the field with West Indies' Kieron Pollard (R) as the rain falls during the ICC Champions Trophy group B match at The Oval cricket ground in London, England June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

India's Shikhar Dhawan leaves the field with West Indies' Kieron Pollard (R) as the rain falls during the ICC Champions Trophy group B match at The Oval cricket ground in London, England June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Tuesday, June 11, 2013

India's Shikhar Dhawan leaves the field with West Indies' Kieron Pollard (R) as the rain falls during the ICC Champions Trophy group B match at The Oval cricket ground in London, England June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown

<p>West Indies' Darren Sammy picks himself up before leaving the field injured during the ICC Champions Trophy group B match against India at The Oval cricket ground in London June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

West Indies' Darren Sammy picks himself up before leaving the field injured during the ICC Champions Trophy group B match against India at The Oval cricket ground in London June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Tuesday, June 11, 2013

West Indies' Darren Sammy picks himself up before leaving the field injured during the ICC Champions Trophy group B match against India at The Oval cricket ground in London June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown

<p>West Indies' Sunil Narine puts on a top during their ICC Champions Trophy Group B match against India at The Oval cricket ground in London June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

West Indies' Sunil Narine puts on a top during their ICC Champions Trophy Group B match against India at The Oval cricket ground in London June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Tuesday, June 11, 2013

West Indies' Sunil Narine puts on a top during their ICC Champions Trophy Group B match against India at The Oval cricket ground in London June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown

<p>India's Shikhar Dhawan hits out during their ICC Champions Trophy Group B match against the West Indies at The Oval cricket ground in London June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

India's Shikhar Dhawan hits out during their ICC Champions Trophy Group B match against the West Indies at The Oval cricket ground in London June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Tuesday, June 11, 2013

India's Shikhar Dhawan hits out during their ICC Champions Trophy Group B match against the West Indies at The Oval cricket ground in London June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown

<p>India's Shikhar Dhawan prepares to hit out watched by West Indies' Johnson Charles during the ICC Champions Trophy group B match at The Oval cricket ground in London, England June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

India's Shikhar Dhawan prepares to hit out watched by West Indies' Johnson Charles during the ICC Champions Trophy group B match at The Oval cricket ground in London, England June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Tuesday, June 11, 2013

India's Shikhar Dhawan prepares to hit out watched by West Indies' Johnson Charles during the ICC Champions Trophy group B match at The Oval cricket ground in London, England June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown

<p>India's Shikhar Dhawan hits out during their ICC Champions Trophy Group B match against the West Indies at The Oval cricket ground in London June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

India's Shikhar Dhawan hits out during their ICC Champions Trophy Group B match against the West Indies at The Oval cricket ground in London June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Tuesday, June 11, 2013

India's Shikhar Dhawan hits out during their ICC Champions Trophy Group B match against the West Indies at The Oval cricket ground in London June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown

