Chile's devastating wildfires
Residents flee with their belongings from a burning house during a wildfire in Vina del Mar, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
A resident looks at a wildfire in Vina del Mar. Forest fires are a regular feature of Chile's hot, arid summers, but a nearly decade-long drought combined with historically high temperatures have created tinder-like conditions in the nation's central...more
Residents work to prevent a wildfire from spreading to their homes in Vina del Mar. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
An aircraft makes a water drop to prevent a wildfire from spreading to homes in Vina del Mar. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Residents work to prevent a wildfire from spreading to their homes in Vina del Mar. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Residents work to prevent a wildfire from spreading to their homes in Vina del Mar. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Residents work to prevent a wildfire from spreading to their homes in Vina del Mar. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Residents work to prevent a wildfire from spreading to their homes in Vina del Mar. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Residents work to prevent a wildfire from spreading to their homes in Vina del Mar. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
A helicopter makes a water drop to prevent a wildfire from spreading to homes in Vina del Mar. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Residents work to prevent a wildfire from spreading to their homes in Vina del Mar. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
A resident works to prevent a wildfire from spreading to her home in Vina del Mar. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
A firefighter and a resident are seen walking in an area that was burnt at a hill after a wildfire in Vina del Mar. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
A resident looks at a wildfire in Vina del Mar. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
A helicopter makes a water drop to prevent a wildfire from spreading to homes in Vina del Mar. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Next Slideshows
Car bomb explodes in Mogadishu
A car bomb explodes near a hotel on a busy street in the Somali capital.
Landslide win for BJP in Elections 2017
Supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrate the party's landslide win in India's state elections.
President Trump's first 50 days
Scenes from the first weeks of the Trump administration.
Mourning girls burned to death in Guatemala shelter
Guatemala mourns after at least 37 girls burned to death under lock and key in an overcrowded shelter for abused teens.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.