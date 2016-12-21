City of ice
Artists work on snow sculptures at the Harbin International Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Workers smile under an ice sculpture. REUTERS/Aly Song
Artists and workers prepare ice and snow sculptures. REUTERS/Aly Song
An artist polishes an ice sculpture. REUTERS/Aly Song
Workers pull a giant ice cube out of the frozen Songhua River as they extract ice to make sculptures. REUTERS/Aly Song
Artists and workers prepare ice and snow sculptures. REUTERS/Aly Song
A worker poses in his frozen clothes. REUTERS/Aly Song
Artists and workers prepare an ice sculpture. REUTERS/Aly Song
A snow sculpture is seen. REUTERS/Aly Song
Workers transport heads of models as they prepare to sell hats at the festival. REUTERS/Aly Song
A snow sculpture is seen. REUTERS/Aly Song
Artists prepare a snow sculpture. REUTERS/Aly Song
Artists and workers prepare ice and snow sculptures. REUTERS/Aly Song
Artists and workers prepare a snow sculpture. REUTERS/Aly Song
Artists and workers prepare snow sculptures. REUTERS/Aly Song
Next Slideshows
The longest night
Revelers celebrate the winter solstice, the shortest day of the year in the northern hemisphere.
India this week
Our best India pictures from this week.
Standing with Aleppo
Demonstrations around the world to show solidarity with the besieged citizens of Aleppo.
World's most powerful people
Forbes ranks the world's most powerful people right now.
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.