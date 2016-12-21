Edition:
City of ice

Artists work on snow sculptures at the Harbin International Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China.

December 13, 2016
Workers smile under an ice sculpture.

December 21, 2016
Artists and workers prepare ice and snow sculptures.

Reuters / Wednesday, December 21, 2016
An artist polishes an ice sculpture.

Reuters / Wednesday, December 21, 2016
Workers pull a giant ice cube out of the frozen Songhua River as they extract ice to make sculptures.

Reuters / Wednesday, December 21, 2016
Artists and workers prepare ice and snow sculptures.

Reuters / Wednesday, December 21, 2016
A worker poses in his frozen clothes.

Reuters / Wednesday, December 21, 2016
Artists and workers prepare an ice sculpture.

Reuters / Wednesday, December 21, 2016
A snow sculpture is seen.

Reuters / Wednesday, December 21, 2016
Workers transport heads of models as they prepare to sell hats at the festival.

Reuters / Wednesday, December 21, 2016
A snow sculpture is seen.

Reuters / Wednesday, December 21, 2016
Artists prepare a snow sculpture.

Reuters / Wednesday, December 21, 2016
Artists and workers prepare ice and snow sculptures.

Reuters / Wednesday, December 21, 2016
Artists and workers prepare a snow sculpture.

Reuters / Wednesday, December 21, 2016
Artists and workers prepare snow sculptures.

Reuters / Wednesday, December 21, 2016
