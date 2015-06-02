Edition:
Clashes at Moscow LGBT rally

Anti-gay protesters attack a gay rights activist during an LGBT community rally in central Moscow, Russia, May 30, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Anti-gay protesters attack a gay rights activist during an LGBT community rally in central Moscow, Russia, May 30, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Saturday, May 30, 2015
Anti-gay protesters attack a gay rights activist during an LGBT community rally in central Moscow, Russia, May 30, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
An anti-gay protester (R) uses pepper spray against gay rights activists during an LGBT community rally in central Moscow, May 30, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

An anti-gay protester (R) uses pepper spray against gay rights activists during an LGBT community rally in central Moscow, May 30, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Saturday, May 30, 2015
An anti-gay protester (R) uses pepper spray against gay rights activists during an LGBT community rally in central Moscow, May 30, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A gay rights activist lies on ground after being attacked and pepper sprayed by anti-gay protesters during an LGBT community rally in central Moscow, May 30, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A gay rights activist lies on ground after being attacked and pepper sprayed by anti-gay protesters during an LGBT community rally in central Moscow, May 30, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Saturday, May 30, 2015
A gay rights activist lies on ground after being attacked and pepper sprayed by anti-gay protesters during an LGBT community rally in central Moscow, May 30, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Participants hold a rainbow flag as a policeman stops them during an LGBT community rally in central Moscow, May 30, 2015. The sign reads, "Love. Don't make war". REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Participants hold a rainbow flag as a policeman stops them during an LGBT community rally in central Moscow, May 30, 2015. The sign reads, "Love. Don't make war". REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Saturday, May 30, 2015
Participants hold a rainbow flag as a policeman stops them during an LGBT community rally in central Moscow, May 30, 2015. The sign reads, "Love. Don't make war". REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Police detain Nikolai Alexeyev (C), a gay rights activist , during an LGBT community rally in central Moscow, May 30, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Police detain Nikolai Alexeyev (C), a gay rights activist , during an LGBT community rally in central Moscow, May 30, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Reuters / Saturday, May 30, 2015
Police detain Nikolai Alexeyev (C), a gay rights activist , during an LGBT community rally in central Moscow, May 30, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Policemen detain Dmitry Enteo, leader of the Orthodox group God's Will, after his supporters fight with gay rights activists during an LGBT community rally in central Moscow, May 30, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Policemen detain Dmitry Enteo, leader of the Orthodox group God's Will, after his supporters fight with gay rights activists during an LGBT community rally in central Moscow, May 30, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Reuters / Saturday, May 30, 2015
Policemen detain Dmitry Enteo, leader of the Orthodox group God's Will, after his supporters fight with gay rights activists during an LGBT community rally in central Moscow, May 30, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Anti-gay protesters attack gay rights activists during an LGBT community rally in central Moscow, May 30, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Anti-gay protesters attack gay rights activists during an LGBT community rally in central Moscow, May 30, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Saturday, May 30, 2015
Anti-gay protesters attack gay rights activists during an LGBT community rally in central Moscow, May 30, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Anti-gay protesters attack gay rights activists during an LGBT community rally in central Moscow, May 30, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Anti-gay protesters attack gay rights activists during an LGBT community rally in central Moscow, May 30, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Saturday, May 30, 2015
Anti-gay protesters attack gay rights activists during an LGBT community rally in central Moscow, May 30, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A policeman detains a gay rights activist as anti-gay protesters attack him during an LGBT community rally in central Moscow, May 30, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A policeman detains a gay rights activist as anti-gay protesters attack him during an LGBT community rally in central Moscow, May 30, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Saturday, May 30, 2015
A policeman detains a gay rights activist as anti-gay protesters attack him during an LGBT community rally in central Moscow, May 30, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Police detain Nikolai Alexeyev (C), a gay rights activist , during an LGBT community rally in central Moscow, May 30, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Police detain Nikolai Alexeyev (C), a gay rights activist , during an LGBT community rally in central Moscow, May 30, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Saturday, May 30, 2015
Police detain Nikolai Alexeyev (C), a gay rights activist , during an LGBT community rally in central Moscow, May 30, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A policeman tries to take away a rainbow flag from participants during an LGBT community rally in central Moscow, May 30, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A policeman tries to take away a rainbow flag from participants during an LGBT community rally in central Moscow, May 30, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Saturday, May 30, 2015
A policeman tries to take away a rainbow flag from participants during an LGBT community rally in central Moscow, May 30, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
The art of Cuba

The art of Cuba

The art of Cuba

The art of Cuba

The latest installment of the Havana Biennial art exhibit amid a thaw in U.S.-Cuba relations.

02 Jun 2015

02 Jun 2015
Surfing Canada style

Surfing Canada style

Surfers gather on the Canadian Surf Championship in Tofino, British Columbia.

02 Jun 2015

02 Jun 2015
Calling all phone booths

Calling all phone booths

Public phone booths around the world.

02 Jun 2015

02 Jun 2015
Flying solar

Flying solar

The Solar Impulse 2 is attempting a round-the-world flight.

02 Jun 2015

02 Jun 2015

Aishwarya Rai at Cannes

Aishwarya Rai at Cannes

Actress Aishwarya Rai at 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

President Trump's first foreign trip

President Trump's first foreign trip

Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.

Pippa Middleton marries

Pippa Middleton marries

Pippa Middleton, younger sister of Kate, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, was married in a small English country church surrounded by royals and celebrities but those hoping for a dash of Hollywood were left in the cold.

Yoga with goats

Yoga with goats

Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.

Iran votes in presidential election

Iran votes in presidential election

Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.

Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

A home for Siberia's orphans

A home for Siberia's orphans

A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.

