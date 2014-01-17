Edition:
Critics' Choice Awards show

<p>Director Steve McQueen holds up the award for best picture for the film "12 Years a Slave" at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Director Steve McQueen holds up the award for best picture for the film "12 Years a Slave" at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Matthew McConaughey accepts the award for best actor for his role in "Dallas Buyers Club" at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Matthew McConaughey accepts the award for best actor for his role in "Dallas Buyers Club" at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Bradley Cooper accepts the award for best acting ensemble for "American Hustle" as the cast including actors Elisabeth Rohm, Jeremy Renner and Amy Adams look on during the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Bradley Cooper accepts the award for best acting ensemble for "American Hustle" as the cast including actors Elisabeth Rohm, Jeremy Renner and Amy Adams look on during the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, January 16, 2014. ...more

<p>Actress Amy Adams accepts the award for best actress in a comedy for "American Hustle" at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Actress Amy Adams accepts the award for best actress in a comedy for "American Hustle" at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Actress and writer Julie Delpy accepts the Louis XIII Genius Award along with director and writer Richard Linklater and actor Ethan Hawke at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Actress and writer Julie Delpy accepts the Louis XIII Genius Award along with director and writer Richard Linklater and actor Ethan Hawke at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Leonardo DiCaprio accepts the award for best actor in a comedy for "The Wolf of Wall Street" during the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Leonardo DiCaprio accepts the award for best actor in a comedy for "The Wolf of Wall Street" during the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Actress Adele Exarchopoulos watches actress Lupita Nyong'o on the monitor backstage at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian</p>

Actress Adele Exarchopoulos watches actress Lupita Nyong'o on the monitor backstage at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

<p>Sandra Bullock accepts the award for best actress in an action movie for "Gravity" at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Sandra Bullock accepts the award for best actress in an action movie for "Gravity" at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Bradley Cooper accepts the award for best acting ensemble for "American Hustle" as actors Elisabeth Rohm, Jeremy Renner and Amy Adams look on during the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Bradley Cooper accepts the award for best acting ensemble for "American Hustle" as actors Elisabeth Rohm, Jeremy Renner and Amy Adams look on during the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mario...more

<p>Actress Cate Blanchett accepts the award for best actress for her role in "Blue Jasmine" at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Actress Cate Blanchett accepts the award for best actress for her role in "Blue Jasmine" at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Actresses Jessica Chastain and Amy Adams embrace at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Actresses Jessica Chastain and Amy Adams embrace at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Actors James Marsden and Christina Applegate present an award at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Actors James Marsden and Christina Applegate present an award at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Actor Seth Rogen has his photo taken as he enters the ballroom at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Actor Seth Rogen has his photo taken as he enters the ballroom at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Actress Julie Delpy arrives in the ballroom at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Actress Julie Delpy arrives in the ballroom at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Actress Adele Exarchopoulos accepts the award for best young actress for her role in "Blue is the Warmest Color" at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Actress Adele Exarchopoulos accepts the award for best young actress for her role in "Blue is the Warmest Color" at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Matthew McConaughey is congratulated by his wife Camila Alves after winning the award for best actor for his role in "Dallas Buyers Club" at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Matthew McConaughey is congratulated by his wife Camila Alves after winning the award for best actor for his role in "Dallas Buyers Club" at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Actress Amy Adams is congratulated by her husband Darren Le Gallo after winning the award for best actress in a comedy for "American Hustle" at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Actress Amy Adams is congratulated by her husband Darren Le Gallo after winning the award for best actress in a comedy for "American Hustle" at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni more

<p>Actress Julia Roberts presents at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Actress Julia Roberts presents at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Actress Sandra Bullock points to her upper arm at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Actress Sandra Bullock points to her upper arm at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Actress Jessica Chastain enters the ballroom at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Actress Jessica Chastain enters the ballroom at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Matthew McConaughey accepts the award for best actor for his role in "Dallas Buyers Club" at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Matthew McConaughey accepts the award for best actor for his role in "Dallas Buyers Club" at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Actress Lupita Nyong'o accepts the award for best supporting actress for her role in "12 Years a Slave" at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Actress Lupita Nyong'o accepts the award for best supporting actress for her role in "12 Years a Slave" at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Actor Jonah Hill speaks with Bradley Cooper at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Actor Jonah Hill speaks with Bradley Cooper at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Presenter Ben Kingsley helps actress Cate Blanchett onto the stage to accept the award for best actress for her role in "Blue Jasmine" at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Presenter Ben Kingsley helps actress Cate Blanchett onto the stage to accept the award for best actress for her role in "Blue Jasmine" at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Actor Mark Wahlberg accepts the award for best actor in an action movie for "Lone Survivor" at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Actor Mark Wahlberg accepts the award for best actor in an action movie for "Lone Survivor" at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Director Alfonso Cuaron accepts the award for best director for "Gravity" at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Director Alfonso Cuaron accepts the award for best director for "Gravity" at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Director Steve McQueen holds up the award for best picture for the film "12 Years a Slave" at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Director Steve McQueen holds up the award for best picture for the film "12 Years a Slave" at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Actress Kristen Bell and actor Bill Hader present an award at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Actress Kristen Bell and actor Bill Hader present an award at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Director Alfonso Cuaron and actress Lupita Nyong'o talk backstage at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian</p>

Director Alfonso Cuaron and actress Lupita Nyong'o talk backstage at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

<p>Oprah Winfrey presents the Joel Siegel award at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Oprah Winfrey presents the Joel Siegel award at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Actress Margot Robbie presents an award at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Actress Margot Robbie presents an award at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Pictures