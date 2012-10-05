Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Oct 5, 2012 | 10:35pm IST

Daryl Hannah's activism

<p>Actress and environmental activist Daryl Hannah is shown in this Wood County, Texas, Sheriff's Office photograph on October 4, 2012. Hannah was arrested in northeast Texas on Thursday after she allegedly attempted to stand in front of an earthmoving machine that was clearing ground for the construction of the controversial Keystone XL pipeline. REUTERS/Wood County Sheriff's Office/Handout</p>

Actress and environmental activist Daryl Hannah is shown in this Wood County, Texas, Sheriff's Office photograph on October 4, 2012. Hannah was arrested in northeast Texas on Thursday after she allegedly attempted to stand in front of an earthmoving...more

Friday, October 05, 2012

Actress and environmental activist Daryl Hannah is shown in this Wood County, Texas, Sheriff's Office photograph on October 4, 2012. Hannah was arrested in northeast Texas on Thursday after she allegedly attempted to stand in front of an earthmoving machine that was clearing ground for the construction of the controversial Keystone XL pipeline. REUTERS/Wood County Sheriff's Office/Handout

Close
1 / 12
<p>Daryl Hannah protests in front of the White House in Washington against the proposed Keystone XL pipeline August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

Daryl Hannah protests in front of the White House in Washington against the proposed Keystone XL pipeline August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Friday, October 05, 2012

Daryl Hannah protests in front of the White House in Washington against the proposed Keystone XL pipeline August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
2 / 12
<p>Daryl Hannah joins a protest against the Keystone XL oil pipeline, outside the White House in Washington, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

Daryl Hannah joins a protest against the Keystone XL oil pipeline, outside the White House in Washington, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Friday, October 05, 2012

Daryl Hannah joins a protest against the Keystone XL oil pipeline, outside the White House in Washington, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
3 / 12
<p>Daryl Hannah joins a protest against the Keystone XL oil pipeline, outside the White House in Washington, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

Daryl Hannah joins a protest against the Keystone XL oil pipeline, outside the White House in Washington, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Friday, October 05, 2012

Daryl Hannah joins a protest against the Keystone XL oil pipeline, outside the White House in Washington, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
4 / 12
<p>Daryl Hannah is arrested as she joins a protest against the Keystone XL oil pipeline, outside the White House in Washington, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

Daryl Hannah is arrested as she joins a protest against the Keystone XL oil pipeline, outside the White House in Washington, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Friday, October 05, 2012

Daryl Hannah is arrested as she joins a protest against the Keystone XL oil pipeline, outside the White House in Washington, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
5 / 12
<p>Daryl Hannah is arrested as she joins a protest against the Keystone XL oil pipeline, outside the White House in Washington, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

Daryl Hannah is arrested as she joins a protest against the Keystone XL oil pipeline, outside the White House in Washington, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Friday, October 05, 2012

Daryl Hannah is arrested as she joins a protest against the Keystone XL oil pipeline, outside the White House in Washington, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
6 / 12
<p>Daryl Hannah is led into a police van after being arrested in front of the White house during a protest in Washington against the proposed Keystone XL pipeline August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

Daryl Hannah is led into a police van after being arrested in front of the White house during a protest in Washington against the proposed Keystone XL pipeline August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Friday, October 05, 2012

Daryl Hannah is led into a police van after being arrested in front of the White house during a protest in Washington against the proposed Keystone XL pipeline August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
7 / 12
<p>Daryl Hannah is arrested as she joins a protest against the Keystone XL oil pipeline, outside the White House in Washington, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

Daryl Hannah is arrested as she joins a protest against the Keystone XL oil pipeline, outside the White House in Washington, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Friday, October 05, 2012

Daryl Hannah is arrested as she joins a protest against the Keystone XL oil pipeline, outside the White House in Washington, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
8 / 12
<p>Daryl Hannah (R) listens to Virgin Group chairman, Richard Branson, as they participate in a news conference as part of the UN General Assembly debate about climate change, at U.N. Headquarters, in New York, February 11, 2008. REUTERS/Chip East</p>

Daryl Hannah (R) listens to Virgin Group chairman, Richard Branson, as they participate in a news conference as part of the UN General Assembly debate about climate change, at U.N. Headquarters, in New York, February 11, 2008. REUTERS/Chip East more

Friday, October 05, 2012

Daryl Hannah (R) listens to Virgin Group chairman, Richard Branson, as they participate in a news conference as part of the UN General Assembly debate about climate change, at U.N. Headquarters, in New York, February 11, 2008. REUTERS/Chip East

Close
9 / 12
<p>Daryl Hannah (L) and Canadian scientist David Suzuki take part in a panel discussion about environmental responsibility in the media during the Banff World Television Festival in Banff, Alberta, June 11, 2007. REUTERS/Todd Korol</p>

Daryl Hannah (L) and Canadian scientist David Suzuki take part in a panel discussion about environmental responsibility in the media during the Banff World Television Festival in Banff, Alberta, June 11, 2007. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Friday, October 05, 2012

Daryl Hannah (L) and Canadian scientist David Suzuki take part in a panel discussion about environmental responsibility in the media during the Banff World Television Festival in Banff, Alberta, June 11, 2007. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Close
10 / 12
<p>Daryl Hannah (R) talks to Red Hot Chili Peppers lead singer Anthony Kiedis at the 16th annual EMA awards at the Ebell Club in Los Angeles November 8, 2006. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Daryl Hannah (R) talks to Red Hot Chili Peppers lead singer Anthony Kiedis at the 16th annual EMA awards at the Ebell Club in Los Angeles November 8, 2006. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, October 05, 2012

Daryl Hannah (R) talks to Red Hot Chili Peppers lead singer Anthony Kiedis at the 16th annual EMA awards at the Ebell Club in Los Angeles November 8, 2006. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
11 / 12
<p>Daryl Hannah (L) attends the 'A Day at the Beach Paddle Out Protest' held to oppose the nearby construction of a proposed liquid natural gas (LNG) facility in Malibu, California October 22, 2006. REUTERS/Phil McCarten</p>

Daryl Hannah (L) attends the 'A Day at the Beach Paddle Out Protest' held to oppose the nearby construction of a proposed liquid natural gas (LNG) facility in Malibu, California October 22, 2006. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Friday, October 05, 2012

Daryl Hannah (L) attends the 'A Day at the Beach Paddle Out Protest' held to oppose the nearby construction of a proposed liquid natural gas (LNG) facility in Malibu, California October 22, 2006. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Close
12 / 12
View Again
View Next
The rise of K-pop

The rise of K-pop

Next Slideshows

The rise of K-pop

The rise of K-pop

Getting to know the stars of Korean pop music.

05 Oct 2012
Paris Fashion Week

Paris Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Paris.

04 Oct 2012
Celebrity style: Claire Danes

Celebrity style: Claire Danes

The fashion of style of actress Claire Danes.

03 Oct 2012
South side India

South side India

Sights from southern India

03 Oct 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast