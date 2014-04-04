Edition:
David Letterman retires

<p>Seated with talk show host David Letterman, U.S. President Barack Obama makes an appearance on the "Late Show with David Letterman" at the Ed Sullivan Theater in New York City September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

Friday, April 04, 2014

<p>Fans wait outside the Ed Sullivan Theater for tickets to watch the Late Show with David Letterman in New York January 2, 2008. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Friday, April 04, 2014

<p>Paul McCartney (R) is applauded by talk show host David Letterman after McCartney and his band played a concert atop the marquee of the Ed Sullivan Theater on Broadway in New York while appearing on his Late Show July 15, 2009. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Friday, April 04, 2014

<p>Paul McCartney plays a concert with his band atop the marquee of the Ed Sullivan Theater on Broadway in New York while appearing on the Late Show with David Letterman, July 15, 2009. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Friday, April 04, 2014

<p>Talk show host Oprah Winfrey waves to fans as she arrives for her appearance on "The Late Show with David Letterman" in New York December 1, 2005. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

Friday, April 04, 2014

<p>New York Yankees third baseman Alex Rodriguez (L) laughs with Biff Henderson (R), from the "Late Show with David Letterman", as they tape a skit to be aired on the show at a later date, during batting practice at Legends Field in Tampa, Florida, April 3 2004. REUTERS/Peter Muhly</p>

Friday, April 04, 2014

<p>Talk-show host and co-owner of the Rahal Letterman Racing team, David Letterman, talks with his crew before the start of the 90th running of the Indianapolis 500 in Indianapolis, Indiana, May 28, 2006. REUTERS/J.P. Moczulski</p>

Friday, April 04, 2014

<p>Team owner David Letterman chats with actress Ashley Judd, wife of driver Dario Franchitti, during the Indianapolis 500 auto race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Indiana, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Kirk Debrunner</p>

Friday, April 04, 2014

<p>Fans packed behind barricades along Broadway try to catch a glimpse of Paul McCartney as he plays a concert with his band atop the marquee of the Ed Sullivan Theater on Broadway in New York while appearing on the "Late Show with David Letterman", July 15, 2009. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Friday, April 04, 2014

<p>Talk show host Oprah Winfrey (L) is escorted by David Letterman to the opening night of Winfrey's Broadway play "The Color Purple" in New York December 1, 2005. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

Friday, April 04, 2014

<p>Republican presidential candidate Texas Governor George W. Bush (L) poses for a picture with talk show host David Letterman at the CBS Ed Sullivan Theater in New York October 19, 2000. REUTERS</p>

Friday, April 04, 2014

<p>Vice-president Al Gore (L) dons eye goggles and smashes ashtrays with a hammer in a demonstration of government safety testing during an appearance on the "Late Show with David Letterman" on September 8, 1993. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Friday, April 04, 2014

<p>U.S. first lady Hillary Rodham Clinton appears on the David Letterman show taped in New York City, January 12, 2000. REUTERS</p>

Friday, April 04, 2014

<p>The Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson appears with talk show host David Letterman on "Late Show With David Letterman" in New York, November 18, 1996. REUTERS</p>

Friday, April 04, 2014

<p>Singer Victoria Adams, Posh Spice of the Spice Girls, and her fiance, soccer player David Beckham, try to run around fans and photographers gathered outside their New York hotel after the Spice Girls' appearance on the David Letterman Show July 2, 1998. REUTERS/Brad Rickerby</p>

Friday, April 04, 2014

<p>Melanie Brown (L) and Victoria Adams of the British pop band Spice Girls arrive for their appearance on the "Late Show with David Letterman," in New York City, May 14, 1997. REUTERS/Jeff Christensen</p>

Friday, April 04, 2014

<p>Geri Halliwell, a member of the British pop band Spice Girls, arrives for her appearance on the "Late Show with David Letterman," in New York City, May 14, 1997. REUTERS/Jeff Christensen</p>

Friday, April 04, 2014

<p>Actress Demi Moore (L) helps present the "Top Ten Least Popular Stripper Names" during an appearance on the "Late Show with David Letterman" on November 8, 1995.</p>

Friday, April 04, 2014

<p>Tennis player Monica Seles laughs during a television interview on the "Late Show" in New York, August 11, 1995. REUTERS</p>

Friday, April 04, 2014

<p>Pop star Madonna holds hands with television talk show host David Letterman at the 11th Annual MTV Video Music Awards in New York, September 8, 1994. REUTERS/Mark Cardwell</p>

Friday, April 04, 2014

